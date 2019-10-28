Here’s How to Instantly Conceal Grown-Out Roots in Between Salon Appointments

Scroll To See More Images

Regardless of whether you’re a balayage blonde, coppery brunette, or candy apple red, if you color your hair, you know that dealing with the inevitable root grow-out when you’re in between appointments at the salon can be a more than just a slight inconvenience. If you’re like me and tend to let your highlights grow out inches before buckling down and scheduling an appointment, you know that finding a fool-proof solution for concealing (or at least, softening) dark roots isn’t exactly easy. I’ve often relied on white-hued dry shampoo to help blend the line of demarcation between my naturally brunette mane and my bleached blonde strands, but once I discovered the root concealers for hair actually exist, I will never go back my little (and, not very effective) DIY hack.

Pushing back your pricey appointment with your colorist just became a bit less painful thanks to these game-changing touch-up concealers. While they’re certainly not a permanent fix, and will clearly wash off when you shampoo, they’re great when you’re in a pinch before a big event or simply in between pay checks. If you struggle with grey hairs cropping up, these full-coverage hair products work to disguise them like a magic. Whether you prefer a quick spray-on formula or precise powder option, we’ve selected a few of our favorite transfer-proof and long-lasting root concealers to get you by when you’re in between salon appointments.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. PROTÉGÉ Premium Root Touch-Up

This powder concealer helps you attain gradual color and coverage, and comes in a wide range of shades. It’s also waterproof and long-wearing, so you won’t have to worry about it fading throughout your day.

2. Style Edit Root Concealer Touch Up Spray

This blendable spray formula instantly conceal root grow-out with the time and hassle. It’s also transfer-resistant, so it won’t flake or come off on your clothes.

3. Mineral Fusion Root Concealer

This easy-to-use dual ended root wand looks just like a brow gel, but it works to disguise pesky root grow-out. It’s all compact, so it’s great to throw in your bag for travel or on-the-go touch ups.