13 Fragrances That Smell Like Cuddles and Love Languages

13 Fragrances That Smell Like Cuddles and Love Languages

13 Fragrances That Smell Like Cuddles and Love Languages
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

February, also known as the month I spoil myself silly in the name of self-love, is upon us. Is it just me or is the first month of the first decade taking forever to end? If anything, it’s getting me even more excited to throw a little caution to the wind and indulge my fragrance addiction with some of the best romantic fragrance options. For lack of better words, well, they just smell really good and put a little pep in my step before enduring the downer that is New York City’s subway system each morning.

Defining “romantic” sort-of depends on the wearer, right? For me, that would be scents with aphrodisiac-like qualities, at least according to the pros. For someone in a relationship, it may be that one fragrance they know their S.O. will love, whether it’s a designer bottle or a can of Axe from the closest Targethey, we’ve all got our thing! Valentine’s Day may mean nothing to you. Maybe Galentine’s Day is more your pace. Perhaps every day is a love day, whether you’re a party of one or navigating multiple dating apps at once (an admirable skill, BTW). Whatever you choose or don’t choose, these romantic scents are some of the best across all categories, period.

 

Art Meets Art.

Art Meets Art.

Music and beauty are two of my favorite things and somehow, this fragrance brand perfectly blends the two. Each scent is named after and inspired by a famous song and “I Put a Spell on You” is a fresh, citrusy blend of neroli, mandarine, sandalwood and more.

Art Meets Art 'I Put a Spell on You' $95
Atelier Cologne.

Atelier Cologne.

The brand’s newest fruity-floral scent is inspired by the Chinese Osmanthus flower which blooms at night and gives the overall fragrance a “peach-like creaminess.”

Atelier Cologne Love Osmanthus Cologne… $140
Badgley Mischka.

Badgley Mischka.

It will be love at first sight (and smell) when you get your hands on this jeweled bottle and its captivating scent: fresh, lingering notes of pear, citron, patchouli and more.

Badgley Mischka Forest Noir Eau de… $115
Byredo.

Byredo.

Inspired by the nerve-wracking, yet exhilarating experience of an awkward school dance, this standout scent is a clash of bitter and sweet fragrance notes.

Byredo Slow Dance Eau de Parfum $180
Chanel.

Chanel.

The latest iteration from Chanel’s “Chance” range is this ultra-light, ultra-floral scent that will instantly put a smile on your face.

Chanel CHANCE EAU TENDRE Eau de Toilette $85
Dolce & Gabbana.

Dolce & Gabbana.

The ultimate play of opposites, this warm and sexy scent brings together the most unlikely set of notes, including violet and coffee, to create an unexpected fragrance you won’t want to put down.

Dolce & Gabbana The Only One Eau de… $94
Gucci.

Gucci.

By far one of the most unique scents I’ve ever worn, this designer gem smells so unique, it’s actually hard to describe. Don’t be fooled by the woodsy sandalwood and cedarwood notes. They’re offset by jasmine, chamomile and other lighter scents that somehow balance out into the perfect lingering fragrance throughout a busy day.

Gucci Mémoire d'une Odeur Eau de Parfum $120
Jo Malone London.

Jo Malone London.

The British brand’s newest scent is a warm and cozy fragrance made all the more unique by top notes of grapefruit tea and cardamom.

Jo Malone London Vetiver & Golden… $190
Le Labo.

Le Labo.

This fragrance is an orange blossom fantasy brought to life with the help of other floral notes like jasmine and fruit notes like watermelon.

Le Labo Neroli 36 Eau de Parfum $189
Maison Margiela.

Maison Margiela.

Maison Margiela’s newest addition to their fragrance fleet has me pining for spring with lily of the valley, green blackcurrant and pear coming together to conjure warm-weather nostalgia every time you wear it.

Maison Margiela REPLICA Springtime In A… $130
Marc Jacobs.

Marc Jacobs.

This limited-edition twist on the brand’s classic Daisy scent is a warmer version of that signature floral scent, thanks to the addition of musk.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Daze $86
Viktor&Rolf.

Viktor&Rolf.

This classic gateway fragrance still owns real estate on my vanity. Will I ever get enough of those warm and spicy notes? Probably not.

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb $165
YSL.

YSL.

In addition to a slightly different bottle design, the “Neon” version of YSL’s classic Black Opium fragrance is also elevated with coffee and dragonfruit notes.

YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum Neon $112
