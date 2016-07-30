The Most Genius Lazy-Girl Shortcut for Your Skin-Care Routine Comes in Rollerball Form

The way I see it, laziness isn’t necessarily a negative trait. The less energy and effort one is willing to exert can, if approached from the right angle, beget efficiency, because it can lead one to find a faster, easier, better way to do things. See? Comme ci comme ça.

So your beauty routine can be long and meticulous, or it can be quick and efficient. (OK, so you don’t technically have to be lazy to choose the latter, but it helps.) Shortcuts are the saving grace of both the lazy and the inherently “efficient,” and pretty much anyone else who’d like to save a little time and do a little less of everything here and there.

If you’d rather spend that extra 20 minutes lying in bed with the curtains shut, full of self-pity and thinking about how you don’t want to get up now or maybe ever (dark stuff, but we’ve all been there) and certainly don’t feel like executing an entire antiaging skin-care lineup, then the rollerball is for you. It doesn’t get enough credit for being as innovative as it is—put a rollerball on a serum, and it becomes hilariously easy to apply, a far cry from dispensing exactly five drops of oil into the palm of your hand.

If you value efficiency, or sleeping in, or both, then leave one (or all) of these 10 roll-on skin-care products next to your bed, for a comprehensive acne-fighting, dark-circle-erasing, antiaging routine that requires minimal effort for maximum results. Sweet.