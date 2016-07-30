The Most Genius Lazy-Girl Shortcut for Your Skin-Care Routine Comes in Rollerball Form

The way I see it, laziness isn’t necessarily a negative trait. The less energy and effort one is willing to exert can, if approached from the right angle, beget efficiency, because it can lead one to find a faster, easier, better way to do things. See? Comme ci comme ça.
So your beauty routine can be long and meticulous, or it can be quick and efficient. (OK, so you don’t technically have to be lazy to choose the latter, but it helps.) Shortcuts are the saving grace of both the lazy and the inherently “efficient,” and pretty much anyone else who’d like to save a little time and do a little less of everything here and there.
If you’d rather spend that extra 20 minutes lying in bed with the curtains shut, full of self-pity and thinking about how you don’t want to get up now or maybe ever (dark stuff, but we’ve all been there) and certainly don’t feel like executing an entire antiaging skin-care lineup, then the rollerball is for you. It doesn’t get enough credit for being as innovative as it is—put a rollerball on a serum, and it becomes hilariously easy to apply, a far cry from dispensing exactly five drops of oil into the palm of your hand.
If you value efficiency, or sleeping in, or both, then leave one (or all) of these 10 roll-on skin-care products next to your bed, for a comprehensive acne-fighting, dark-circle-erasing, antiaging routine that requires minimal effort for maximum results. Sweet.
Triple-action, indeed: This incredibly lightweight eye cream reduces puffiness, masks dark circles, and illuminates to brighten the eye area and erase visible signs of fatigue. It feels so cooling going on, and the powerful combo of caffeine for tightening and cornflower water for soothing makes a visible difference.
Klorane BB Eye Cream with Soothing Cornflower, $26; at Klorane
With a handful of moisturizing natural oils, including grapeseed, avocado, grapefruit peel, tangerine peel, mandarin orange peel, and lemon peel (so many peels!), this is the perfect formulation for all of your brightening, hydrating needs—and emergencies, should they arise, thanks to its portable nature.
Milk Makeup Sunshine Oil, $38; at Milk Makeup
Not your average spot serum, this powerful blemish fighter uses a base of jojoba oil, which doesn't dry skin out but rather mimics its own oils to curb inflammation. It's impressively fast-acting, and the eucalyptus, thyme, peppermint, and clove essential oils make it less medicinal-smelling than most. Dab it on existing blemishes or roll it all over if you're feeling on the brink of a serious breakout.
Meow Meow Tweet Spot Serum, $25; at Meow Meow Tweet
This lightweight lotion-like mask is … indulgent, to say the least, but that's what makes it so enjoyable. The rollerball feels cool and refreshing going on, and leaves skin looking plumped and totally rehabbed after just 10 minutes, but that's not the only thing this formula has going for it: With sweet almond oil, aloe, hyaluronic acid, saffron, floral extracts, and more, it's an antiaging powerhouse and a nightstand necessity.
NUXE Nuxuriance Ultra Anti-Aging Roll-On Mask, $53; at NUXE
Getting your hydration in has never been easier with this antioxidant-rich facial oil, which blends its namesake rosehip seed oil with rosewood, kukui nut and avocado seed oils, and vitamin E for a formula that's protective, soothing, and overall rejuvenating. Perfect for dry or prematurely aging skin, as well as irritation and dark spots.
RAAW in a Jar Rosehip Facial Oil Roll-On, $18; at RAAW in a Jar
Yep, a primer and wrinkle-reducer combo can come in rollerball form—who knew? Neodermyl, a scientifically proven "needle-free" collagen booster, is the star ingredient, acting to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and make skin look younger and smoother overall. The ingredients list is packed with hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides, and a botanical blend of oregano, thyme, rosemary, lavender, goldenseal, and cinnamon extracts, so you'll get skin-care benefits and nix concealer creasing once and for all.
Amazing Cosmetics Line Smoother + Primer, $35; at Sephora
It's not terribly glamorous, but this potent vitamin E formulation—that's all it is, vitamin E—is one of nature's best anti-aging ingredients. It's a powerful antioxidant that scavenges free radicals without mercy, and the hydrating oil helps promote skin healing and cell turnover, fades scars, and has even been known to make stretch marks disappear. It's like popping one of those oil capsules without the mess.
Nature's Gate Vitamin E Acetate Skin Oil, $8.49; at Drugstore.com
If you've ignored every serum, moisturizer, and night cream that's ever instructed you to apply product to your neck and chest, too, this one's for you. There's no unpleasant greasy feel to be found from this smoothing serum, which is an innovative strengthening formula that leaves skin feeling smooth and firm, and the rollerball applicator makes it so easy. You no longer have any excuses for why your antiaging routine doesn't extend to your neck.
StriVectin Tightening Neck Serum Roller, $89; at Ulta
Acne scars and uneven texture don't stand a chance against this spot-erasing serum, which diminishes darkness and lessens the look of scars both new and old. It's your key to overall cell renewal, shedding once-damaged skin in favor of the smoother, softer, fresher type. It's pretty much essential for anyone who's ever dealt with bumps and breakouts … or tends to get a little pick-happy from time to time.
Kate Somerville D-Scar Scar Diminishing Serum, $48; at Kate Somerville
Refreshing, brightening, outstandingly puff-reducing, and less than $10, you really can't go wrong with this drugstore favorite. An antioxidant complex paired with caffeine and a strong dose of vitamin C reduces dark circles and puffiness on contact for that I-got-12-hours-sleep look—and a cumulative effect over time.
Garner SkinActive Clearly Brighter Anti-Puff Eye Roller, $8.70; at Walmart