The Best 13 Rollerball Fragrances to Try Right Now

Uh, if you’re not obsessed with rollerball perfumes, then we don’t even know you. (Actually, we don’t know you—hi, we’re the editors of StyleCaster, and we are obsessed with rollerball perfumes). Because unlike their full-size counterparts, rollerballs don’t cost a freaking fortune or become dust collectors on your vanity—or launch a full-scale TSA investigation if you leave one in your carry-on. In fact, we don’t know why the world hasn’t been hooked on these tiny bottles of liquid happiness before now. And we want to change that.
So our editors personally hand-picked the prettiest of the pretty rollerballs from a lineup of (almost) all this season’s top-rated rollerballs, then sat around swatching, sniffing, coughing, and headache-ing until we narrowed it down to the final 13. And we did it all for you, new best friend. Below, our roundup of the best-smelling rollerballs that are as easy on your bank account as they are on your eyes.
Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle
We've never been to the Mediterranean, but if it smells anything like this crisp, grapefruit and citrus-scented fragrance, buy us a one-way ticket ASAP, please.
Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Rollerball, $28; at Aerin
Aerin
Balenciaga B.
If a grassy field field and a cedar tree had a baby, it would smell like Balenciaga B.: woody, earthy, and just a little bit sweet.
Balenciaga B. Rollerball, $28; at Sephora
Balenciaga
Chloé Signature
Fresh, clean, and sharply floral, this perfume envelops skin in a decidedly feminine scent.
Chloé Signature Rollerball, $28; at Sephora
Chloé
Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black
At first whiff, this fragrance is dark and musky. But within a few minutes, the scent transform into warm vanilla and sandalwood. Would you expect anything less complex from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olson?
Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black Rollerball, $25; at Net-a-Porter
Elizabeth and James
Philosophy Live Joyously
Unlike some perfumes that are a complicated blend of a billion spices and adjective, this one is simple and crisp: just tangerine, peonies, and warm patchouli.
Philosophy Live Joyously Rollerball, $20; at Philosophy
Philosophy
M.A.C Cosmetics Air of Style
We know this isn't how fragrances are made, but we're still pretty positive that someone just squeezed the juices of freesias, gardenias, and white lilies into a bottle and sold it.
M.A.C Cosmetics Air of Style Rollerball, $22; at M.A.C Cosmetics
M.A.C. Cosmetics
Marc Jacobs Decadence
Welcome to the fragrance equivalence of a dark chocolate fudge brownie. It's rich and decadent, but never veers into the sticky sweet category.
Marc Jacobs Decadence Rollerball, $29; at Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs
Ralph Lauren Tender Romance
Ideally, all romances would be as tender and sweet as the ginger and pear notes in this rollerball. *Insert heart eyes emoji here*
Ralph Lauren Tender Romance Rollerball, $24; at Ulta
Ralph Lauren
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb
This scent delivers a dose of warm sex appeal (hello, patchouli), a whole bunch of sweet tea and vanilla. It's pretty much like wearing a white T-shirt on top of a lacy black bra, except way more acceptable at work.
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Rollerball, $29; at Nordstrom
Viktor & Rolf
Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris
What do you get when you combine strawberries, raspberries, pears, and orange flowers? A ridiculously nice fruit basket. Oh, and this light, sweet-as-sugar perfume.
Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Rollerball, $29; at Sephora
Yves Saint Laurent
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle
The French phrase la vie est belle roughly translates to "life is beautiful," which is basically what you want to shout from your window after rolling on this intoxicatingly bright, happy, and overtly sweet perfume.
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Rollerball, $25; at Lancôme
Lancôme
Victoria's Secret Love is Heavenly
If love is definied as a soft wafting cloud of blackberries, oranges, and kiwi, then Victoria's Secret has cracked the code and bottled it up for you.
Victoria's Secret Love is Heavenly Rollerball, $18; at Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret
Calvin Klein Deep Euphoria
This is the fragrance for people who hate wearing fragrances. It's super subtle—you'll only get a whiff of it every so often throughout the day—and leaves skin with the lightweight scent of rose-soaked water and dark berries.
Calvin Klein Deep Euphoria Rollerball, $24; at Sephora
Calvin Klein