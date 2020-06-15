Resurfacing Serums That Will Truly Transform Your Skin

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to skincare, there are plenty of luxe products that hydrate, soften, and smooth, but if you’re looking for a product that will actually yield visible results with a little bit of time and consistency, resurfacing serums are going to be your best bet. Resurfacing products are basically just another synonym for exfoliating the top, the outermost layer of skin to slough away dead skin cells, and reveal a new, more youthful layer that hides underneath. Retinoids (i.e. retinol), skincare acids (AHA, Salicylic Acid, Glycolic Acid, etc.) are the gold standards when it comes to resurfacing your skin.

These active ingredients help to accelerate cell turn over by inducing a “shedding” process, which in turn can help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots, sun damage, unwanted textures, and can also help to refine the appearance of large pores. Basically, adding a resurfacing product to your current skincare lineup is beneficial to almost everyone looking to improve their skin—you just have to find the right formula that strikes the fine balance between being potent enough to be effective and gentle enough to avoid causing your skin to peel off entirely. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite multi-purpose resurfacing serums to help you transform your skin in no time.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum

This retinol-based resurfacing treatment helps to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and fine lines without causing excess irritation. It’s also infused with a slew of additional anti-aging and skin-brightening ingredients, including niacinamide and essential ceramides.

2. Bliss Renew & Smooth Night Serum

This brightening and anti-aging serum is chock-full of powerful regenerating ingredients to protect and restore a healthy skin barrier, including a premium blend of glycolic acids to gently exfoliate the skin.

3. Honest Beauty Beauty Sleep Resurfacing Serum

Infused with a blend of exfoliating skincare acids, including AHA’s and Glycolic acid, this skin-renewing serum works to improve the texture and overall appearance of the skin without causing negative side effects like redness and peeling.