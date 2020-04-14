These Durable Resistance Bands Take Strength Training to the Next Level

Gym memberships are too expensive, not everyone is super comfortable getting their sweat on in public and who has the time to exercise anyway? We’ve heard every excuse, friends. But now that streaming services and YouTube channels are offering all kinds of online fitness classes like yoga, pilates, HIIT and dance cardio, getting in shape at home has never been more feasible (sorry). You also don’t need an array of fancy equipment to do so, either. For example, if you prefer to work with just your body weight, all you really need is a set of resistance bands to improve your strength.

Resistance bands are essentially life-size bands made of elastic materials (usually latex) used for strength training, physical therapy, correcting mobility issues, core activation, weight loss, etc. And unlike dumbbell racks and stationary bikes that take up a ton of space, resistance bands are compact and fit neatly in a desk drawer. You can even pack them in your suitcase if you’re someone who actually works out on vacation (weird, but OK). So to upgrade your home gym without breaking the bank or taking over your exercise space, check out some of the best resistance bands on the market below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Limm Resistance Bands

Who needs a gym membership? This resistance bands bundle from Limm includes everything you need to build the best at-home gym — it even comes with a built-in community of fitness friends! The set comes with five colorful latex resistance bands that offer different levels of resistance, so you can mix and match to increase the intensity of your workout. And if you’ve never used resistance bands before, no problem: Your purchase includes an instruction manual that breaks down what these exercise accessories are and how to use them properly; eBooks filled with exercise inspiration; and an online portal that directly connects you with other BetterWorkouts community members so you can share routines and watch step-by-step video tutorials.

2. Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands

Letsfit resistance bands are for seasoned athletes and frequent gym-goers who are familiar with resistance bands and therefore don’t need a ton of literature to guide them through their routine. The set comes with five latex resistance bands that come in five different strength levels: X-Light, Light, Medium, Heavy and X-Heavy, plus a small mesh bag to store them in. Your purchase also includes an instruction manual, just in case you need to freshen up on technique and form.

3. Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands

Fit Simplify resistance bands are widely beloved because they’re high-quality, often praised for their non-toxic makeup and exceptional durability. What makes them even better are the bonus features included in every purchase: a complimentary instruction guide for beginners, a 41-page eBook of exercises and access to the brand’s exclusive online workout videos.