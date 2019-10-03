These Bath Bombs Are so Relaxing You Might Just Skip Your Evening Glass of Wine

Scroll To See More Images

There are few things that rival the relaxing super powers of a good, long bath. And, while it may seem basic, adding a colorful bath bomb to your tub can make the experience feel even more luxurious. Frankly, there’s a reason why every influencer (and probably half of your friends) have at some point documented their own rose-hued tub on the ‘gram. Finding the best bath bombs to help you unwind isn’t a challenge, either. There are plenty of different fragrances, colors, and varieties to choose from if you’re in the mood to give your next soak a luxe upgrade.

To be fair, a solid glass of Pinot after a long day is a solid way to take the edge off (enjoying a glass or two totally qualifies as self-care, in my book), but I also happen to believe that a bath adorned with bubbles and bombs is equally as soothing —and it won’t leave you with pounding headache the next morning. Whether you’re into soothing aromatherapy bombs infused with essential oils or prefer colorful fizz bombs that resemble an abstract paining when they hit the water, there are plenty of customizable options to choose from. Here are some of my personal favorites that I swear by when I need some serious R&R.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Anjou Bath Bombs

This gift set contains an array of different scents, each infused with relaxing essential oils, including peppermint, sweet orange and lavender. They’re also formulated with skin-loving ingredients like olive oil to leave your skin smooth and soft post-soak.

2. Premium Nature Bath Bombs

This deluxe set contains an assortment of six different bath bombs, infused with dead sea salt and Epsom salt, to help relax tired muscles and reduce inflammation while you soak. These bath accessories are also great for those with eczema, psoriasis and sensitive skin.

3. LifeAround2Angels Bath Bomb Gift Set

These hand crafted bath bombs are made with a green manufacturing process, and aren’t full of toxic dyes and perfumes. Some my favorite soothing scents in the set include lavender and lemongrass green tea.