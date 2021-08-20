8 Red Wig Units To Bring The Summer Heat Into Fall

From warm gingery hues, as seen on Gigi Hadid, to bold ombré styles sported by SZA, our fave celebs have proved there’s something about red hair that’s just so, so good right now. After a long time at home, it’s evident that celebrities and everyday folks alike are ready to shake things up by experimenting with new hair colors. Enter: the best red wigs we’ve found to get you in on the trend with ease.

Though TikTok may have hyped-up red hair for the summer, the truth is red hair has always been a must-try fall hair color. If you didn’t jump on red hair for the summer, Shvonne Perkins, colorist at Madison Reed, suggests you consider the fall as your second chance.

With a rise in folks coloring their hair at home, and our growing desire to make up for all the missed hair opportunities in 2020, Perkins sees red hair being hotter than ever this fall. “My two favorite red shades are copper and mahogany, which make me think of the fall leaves,” she tells STYLECASTER. “The general vibe of autumn is about richness and warmth.” A general guideline, she explains, is that fair skin and freckly complexions look great with copper-based reds, while olive-toned skin looks gorge with cool violet reds.

With so many shades and undertones of red hair, you’re sure to find your perfect match to transition from summer into fall. The versatility of red hair makes it a flattering color for any and everyone to dabble in. And th easest way to do that is with wigs. Whether you want to give ginger a go or a true red, wigs are the perfect way to give red hair a spin without the commitment or upkeep. From too-good-to-be-true synthetic units to virgin investment pieces, here are our picks for the best red wig units. Get ready to bring on the heat this fall.

Red Fringe

Bangs are yet another hairstyle trend that is perfect for the fall. Not only does fringe add a little bit of fun to a basic style, but bang wigs don’t require any glues or adhesive for application. If you’re looking for a fun yet low-maintenance hairstyle for the fall, a fiery red bang wig is the one.

Headband Wig

In case you haven’t heard, headband wigs are a must-have in your wig stash. This style of wig, which was initially popularized due to a lace shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic, requires no manipulation of lace, making it a great beginner-friendly option or for the time-crunched wiganista on the go.

Rooty Bob

When it comes to trying bold hair shades like red for the first time, dark roots are your best friend. Particularly if your hair is naturally dark, the transition from dark roots to red hair makes the color feel less intimidating. This wig also features a pre-plucked hairline to make your new red hair look as realistic as possible.

Straight Wig

When in doubt, straight wigs are always a great way to go. For starters, if you’re not a pro at curling your hair, styling your wig with a flat iron is much more straightforward (no pun intended). Opt for a 13×6 frontal unit like this burgundy wig for a natural, scalp-like look.

Curly Hair

When it comes to curly wig units, the bigger, the better. Big curly hair instantly gives off major diva vibes (think Chaka, Diana and Beyonce). With a fiery red twist, it’s indeed a force to be reckoned with. But, be sure to detangle and moisturize your curly hair units regularly. Try the EZ Detangler Brush ($6.99 at Amazon), which works wonders for detangling natural curly and coily hair.

Trendy Shag

Speaking of bangs and glueless installs, another styling option is this wavy bang unit in a trendy shag cut. Made from 100 percent Remy human hair, this super-affordable unit is excellent to ease into red locks without setting your bank account ablaze.

Glam Ginger Wig

Every year like clockwork, it seems like synthetic wigs get better and more realistic — these lace-front wigs are all the proof. This ginger unit named Catalina features swiss lace and deep parting for a natural look. Did we mention the pre-attached elastic band for extra security? You’re welcome.

Long Curls

If extra-long locks are your vibe for the fall, allow us to introduce you to “Tamara.” This fall-ready unit features dark roots, for that easy-to-wear look. Also, 360 lace is a must-have if you’re looking to spice up the fall by making a major hair statement.