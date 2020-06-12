Red Mascara to Make You Look *Sick*—Not Sick

With colorful mascara gaining popularity again, red mascara is standing out as a favorite. It’s becoming popular for brightening eyes and creating an overall funky—not cartoonish—look. Apply red mascara to both top and bottom lashes for a seriously bold look, or go more subtle. We love when people choose to apply the crimson hue just on the top or just on the bottom lashes and contrast with their favorite black mascara. It’s chic, not kid-like.

There are a bunch of ways to play around with red mascara. If you’re feeling especially daring, go for bright red and waterproof to keep your style on all day and night. Or for a more rich look, shades such as Black Cherry and Deep Burgundy bring all the focus to your peepers in the best way possible. Choose Maybelline New York’s Snapscara for a unique formula that comes right off with water. On the flip side, L’Oreal Paris’s Voluminous mascara is smudge-proof but comes off with makeup remover.

Shop some of our favorite red mascaras below and get ready to rake in all the compliments—and the Instagram likes, of course. We can’t forget about those.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara

You already love this classic volumizing mascara for the way it boosts lashes in just one swipe. But in Deep Burgundy, lashes get a colorful upgrade. The shade brightens eyes without looking cartoonish.

2. Coosa Waterproof Color Mascara

Get seven colorful mascaras, including a bold red shade. The lightweight formula is smudge-proof and waterproof. Your eye-catching look will stay on all day and night.

3. Maybelline New York Snapscara Washable Mascara

This wax-free formula gives lashes length and clump-free volume. The best part? It comes right off with water. And in Black Cherry, eyes look rich and bright.