11 Killer Red Lipsticks For the Holiday Season

There’s nothing quite like a ravishing red lip at a holiday party, don’t you agree? Whether you’re putting your hair up and heading out for festive cocktails, or plotting your New Year’s Eve kiss, we’ve got all the most gorgeous red lipsticks a girl could want, right here.

Lipstick Queen Silver Screen lipstick in Always Have Paris is a sumptuous, divine red color meant for passionate love affairs under the mistletoe. Or, you know, just looking really hot. ($50, Nordstrom.com)

Memebox’s brand new private label, the “I’m Series,” just launched–super exciting. I’m Lipstick in Spirited Red is a dramatic, bold color, and may we say, the price is right. ($8, us.memebox.com)

Dolce and Gabbana Limited Collectors Edition The Shine Lipstick in Real Red is a scrumptious cross between a lipstick and a gloss, and the packaging is so pretty–you’ll want to keep taking it out to reapply. ($33, Saksfifthavenue.com)

MORE: 7 Easy Holiday Updos For Every Party

Almay Smart Shade Butter Kiss Lipstick is a new launch from Almay–each shade is designed to compliment a particular skin tone. This one is Puma, meant for light/medium skin tones. ($6.99, Almay.com) New from Gerard Cosmetics, Fire Engine lipstick is, indeed, red hot for a classic glam look. ($19, Gerardcosmetics.com)

By Terry Terrybly Velvet Rouge Liquid Velvet Lipstick in Ingu Rouge is pigment-saturated, lacquer-like lipstick that coats your lips in a sexy film of vibrant, matte red. ($46.50, Beauty.com)

Made with something called “Triple Butter Complex” (oolala), Butter London Come to Bed Red Moisture Matte Lipstick is super sexy, ultra-vivid, and perfectly matte while still being nourishing and rich.

($22, ButterLondon.com)

MORE: 50 Under $50: Holiday Gifts For Anyone On Your List

FLOWER Lip Suede Velvet Lip Chubby in Red-dy to Bloom is rich and highly pigmented with a velvet finish. Of course Drew Barrymore’s beauty line has a perfect red lip! Bonus: Every chubby is self-sharpening so you will never be left with a dull tip. ($7.98, Walmart.com)

BITE Beauty Cashmere Lip Cream in Rioja is a cream-to-powder matte that’s packed with pigment. Gorgeous. ($24, Sephora.com)



Marc Jacobs Beauty Kiss Pop Lip Color Stick in Pop 612 is a bright berry red in the best packaging ever. (Right?!) Infused with honey, Jacobs’ color sticks make for a long-lasting, kissable lip. ($28, Sephora.com)

The lush formula of L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Balm Pop in Fiery Red provides plenty of hydration, but it also delivers a rich, buildable dose of color. ($6.99, Drugstore.com)