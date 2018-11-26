StyleCaster
The Best 20 Under-$20 Red Lipsticks for Holiday Party Season

Photo: Allison Kahler/STYYLECASTER.

For those of us in the habit of hoarding beauty products beyond their expiration date, lipstick–yes even above mascara and body lotion– is something we’re never in short supply of. We can’t remember a time where the only type of lipstick available was, well…a lipstick.

Now there are matte lipsticks, liquid lipsticks, tinted lip balms, lip stains and the list goes on. It’s no wonder we’re constantly rotating tubes in and out of our stash or daily routines–there’s a lot to choose from. Now, if we wanted to get truly micro and talk color, red is that hue; meaning we’ve always got one on hand, regardless of where it falls on the spectrum of pink to blue undertones.

And perhaps we’re thinking a little too hard about this, but don’t they seem to get more popular during the holiday season? In a sea of office potlucks and family gatherings, it’s the makeup product that makes us feel dressed up and festive, even if our outfit says otherwise. And while there are plenty of pricier shades we enjoy swatching and swiping for fun, we’re likely more willing to invest in something that won’t cost a ridiculous amount of money.

So in the spirit of saving our hard-earned money for gifting others, we’ve rounded up the best under-$20 options that cover all shades of red. Whether it’s an bright red with pink undertones or a dark classic red, there’s something sure to flatter your complexion this season and beyond. Choose wisely.

STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | SEPHORA COLLECTION #LIPSTORIES in Popsicle Lips
SEPHORA COLLECTION #LIPSTORIES in Popsicle Lips

A bright and bold red with orange undertones and a creamy finish.

$8 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | Milk Makeup Lip Color in Name Drop
Milk Makeup Lip Color in Name Drop

An orange-red made with shea butter, coconut oil and grapefruit peel to moisturize and soften too.

$17 at Milk Makeup

Photo: Milk Makeup.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in F-Bomb
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in F-Bomb

A creamy classic red packed with nourishing nutrients including aloe vera, jojoba, avocado and more.

$18 at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | Jouer Cosmetics Long-Wear Lip Crème Liquid Lipstick in Fraise Bonbon
Jouer Cosmetics Long-Wear Lip Crème Liquid Lipstick in Fraise Bonbon

A cool berry red with a matte, non-flaky finish.

$18 at Jouer Cosmetics

Photo: Jouer Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Acrylip in 400
MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Acrylip in 400

A pink-red lipstick with a soft, shiny finish that almost resembles a lip gloss.

$18 at MAKE UP FOR EVER

Photo: MAKE UP FOR EVER.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in Ruby
Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in Ruby

The heart shape of this matte formula allows for your most precise application along the lip line.

$10.80 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Ma'Damn
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Ma'Damn

A boldly pigmented color payoff without the heaviness of other matte formulas.

$18 at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | bareMinerals GEN NUDE™ Liquid Lipstick in Naughty
bareMinerals GEN NUDE™ Liquid Lipstick in Naughty

With the help of plant-based waxes, you're getting lip color that'll stay put throughout the entire day.

$19 at Sephora

Photo: bareMinerals.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | Clinique Pop Liquid Matte Lip Colour + Primer in Flame Pop
Clinique Pop Liquid Matte Lip Colour + Primer in Flame Pop

Fragrance-free and full-coverage, this formula goes on liquid, but dries into a comfortable matte finish.

$19.50 at Ulta

Photo: Clinique.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | MAC Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo
MAC Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo

An iconic red everyone should try at least once.

$18.50 at Nordstrom

Photo: MAC Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | Dose of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick in Talk is Chic
Dose of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick in Talk is Chic

A vegan and cruelty-free option that dries into a comfortable matte finish.

$18 at Ulta

Photo: Dose of Colors.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in American Doll
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in American Doll

Full-coverage, smudge-proof and long-lasting. In short: a near-perfect liquid lippie.

$12 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color in Pioneer
Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color in Pioneer

A bold red with pink undertones and a rich, saturated finish.

$7.99 at Target

Photo: Maybelline.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | NYX Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Kitten Heels
NYX Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Kitten Heels

A dark, water-proof red that'll last through dinner and dessert.

$3.15 at NYX

Photo: NYX Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | Colourpop Crème Lux Lipstick in Hi Striker
Colourpop Crème Lux Lipstick in Hi Striker

This red with blue undertones is infused with pomegranate, goji fruit, and green seed extracts to guard your lips against the cold winter weather.

$4.90 at Colourpop

Photo: Colourpop.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | Milani Cosmetics Color Statement Lipstick in Rebel Rouge
Milani Cosmetics Color Statement Lipstick in Rebel Rouge

An orange-red infused with vitamins A and C so your pout can feel and look good.

$4.19 at Milani Cosmetics

Photo: Milani Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | Almay Lip Vibes in Treat Yourself
Almay Lip Vibes in Treat Yourself

Thanks to a nutrient-rich formula (vitamins E and C, shea butter), you can expect bold color without flaking or bleeding.

$7.99 at Almay

Photo: Almay.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Enamel Red
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Enamel Red

A glossy lipstick for those days when you want a high-shine finish instead of the more popular matte.

$9.99 at Ulta

Photo: L'Oreal Paris.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | CoverGirl Outlast All Day Lipcolor in You're on Fire
CoverGirl Outlast All Day Lipcolor in You're on Fire

If classic red isn't your speed, this pinker version may suit your style.

$5.89 at Target

Photo: CoverGirl.
STYLECASTER | Red Lipsticks Under $20 | Morphe Mega Matte Lipstick in Morphe
Morphe Mega Matte Lipstick in Morphe

A classic cherry red with blue-red undertones that'll bring out your inner vixen.

$9 at Ulta

Photo: Morphe.

