The Best 20 Under-$20 Red Lipsticks for Holiday Party Season

For those of us in the habit of hoarding beauty products beyond their expiration date, lipstick–yes even above mascara and body lotion– is something we’re never in short supply of. We can’t remember a time where the only type of lipstick available was, well…a lipstick.
Now there are matte lipsticks, liquid lipsticks, tinted lip balms, lip stains and the list goes on. It’s no wonder we’re constantly rotating tubes in and out of our stash or daily routines–there’s a lot to choose from. Now, if we wanted to get truly micro and talk color, red is that hue; meaning we’ve always got one on hand, regardless of where it falls on the spectrum of pink to blue undertones.
And perhaps we’re thinking a little too hard about this, but don’t they seem to get more popular during the holiday season? In a sea of office potlucks and family gatherings, it’s the makeup product that makes us feel dressed up and festive, even if our outfit says otherwise. And while there are plenty of pricier shades we enjoy swatching and swiping for fun, we’re likely more willing to invest in something that won’t cost a ridiculous amount of money.
So in the spirit of saving our hard-earned money for gifting others, we’ve rounded up the best under-$20 options that cover all shades of red. Whether it’s an bright red with pink undertones or a dark classic red, there’s something sure to flatter your complexion this season and beyond. Choose wisely.
SEPHORA COLLECTION #LIPSTORIES in Popsicle Lips
A bright and bold red with orange undertones and a creamy finish.
$8 at Sephora
Milk Makeup Lip Color in Name Drop
An orange-red made with shea butter, coconut oil and grapefruit peel to moisturize and soften too.
$17 at Milk Makeup
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in F-Bomb
A creamy classic red packed with nourishing nutrients including aloe vera, jojoba, avocado and more.
$18 at Urban Decay
Jouer Cosmetics Long-Wear Lip Crème Liquid Lipstick in Fraise Bonbon
MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Acrylip in 400
A pink-red lipstick with a soft, shiny finish that almost resembles a lip gloss.
$18 at MAKE UP FOR EVER
Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in Ruby
The heart shape of this matte formula allows for your most precise application along the lip line.
$10.80 at Anastasia Beverly Hills
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Ma'Damn
A boldly pigmented color payoff without the heaviness of other matte formulas.
$18 at Fenty Beauty
bareMinerals GEN NUDE™ Liquid Lipstick in Naughty
With the help of plant-based waxes, you're getting lip color that'll stay put throughout the entire day.
$19 at Sephora
Clinique Pop Liquid Matte Lip Colour + Primer in Flame Pop
Fragrance-free and full-coverage, this formula goes on liquid, but dries into a comfortable matte finish.
$19.50 at Ulta
MAC Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo
An iconic red everyone should try at least once.
$18.50 at Nordstrom
Dose of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick in Talk is Chic
A vegan and cruelty-free option that dries into a comfortable matte finish.
$18 at Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in American Doll
Full-coverage, smudge-proof and long-lasting. In short: a near-perfect liquid lippie.
$12 at Anastasia Beverly Hills
Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color in Pioneer
A bold red with pink undertones and a rich, saturated finish.
$7.99 at Target
NYX Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Kitten Heels
A dark, water-proof red that'll last through dinner and dessert.
$3.15 at NYX
Colourpop Crème Lux Lipstick in Hi Striker
This red with blue undertones is infused with pomegranate, goji fruit, and green seed extracts to guard your lips against the cold winter weather.
$4.90 at Colourpop
Milani Cosmetics Color Statement Lipstick in Rebel Rouge
An orange-red infused with vitamins A and C so your pout can feel and look good.
$4.19 at Milani Cosmetics
Almay Lip Vibes in Treat Yourself
Thanks to a nutrient-rich formula (vitamins E and C, shea butter), you can expect bold color without flaking or bleeding.
$7.99 at Almay
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Enamel Red
A glossy lipstick for those days when you want a high-shine finish instead of the more popular matte.
$9.99 at Ulta
CoverGirl Outlast All Day Lipcolor in You're on Fire
If classic red isn't your speed, this pinker version may suit your style.
$5.89 at Target
Morphe Mega Matte Lipstick in Morphe
A classic cherry red with blue-red undertones that'll bring out your inner vixen.
$9 at Ulta
