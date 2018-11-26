The Best 20 Under-$20 Red Lipsticks for Holiday Party Season

For those of us in the habit of hoarding beauty products beyond their expiration date, lipstick–yes even above mascara and body lotion– is something we’re never in short supply of. We can’t remember a time where the only type of lipstick available was, well…a lipstick.

Now there are matte lipsticks, liquid lipsticks, tinted lip balms, lip stains and the list goes on. It’s no wonder we’re constantly rotating tubes in and out of our stash or daily routines–there’s a lot to choose from. Now, if we wanted to get truly micro and talk color, red is that hue; meaning we’ve always got one on hand, regardless of where it falls on the spectrum of pink to blue undertones.

And perhaps we’re thinking a little too hard about this, but don’t they seem to get more popular during the holiday season? In a sea of office potlucks and family gatherings, it’s the makeup product that makes us feel dressed up and festive, even if our outfit says otherwise. And while there are plenty of pricier shades we enjoy swatching and swiping for fun, we’re likely more willing to invest in something that won’t cost a ridiculous amount of money.

So in the spirit of saving our hard-earned money for gifting others, we’ve rounded up the best under-$20 options that cover all shades of red. Whether it’s an bright red with pink undertones or a dark classic red, there’s something sure to flatter your complexion this season and beyond. Choose wisely.