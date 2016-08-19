The Very Best Red Lipsticks for Your Skin Tone

Picking out a kick-ass lipstick shouldn’t require a cosmetology degree or a 42-page dissertation, but for anyone who has spent more than 10 minutes in the makeup aisle comparing curiously similar shades of red (and then buying and hating those shades of red) it can definitely feel like an expert’s game.

But never fear, because we’ve cut the guesswork and broken down the best red lipsticks for your skin tone, so you’ll never have buyer’s remorse ever again.