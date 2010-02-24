The Best Red Lips For Fall 2010

Image: DailyMakeover.com



Lipstick lovers always look forward to fall because it’s the season of the bold lip. If you’re not yet ready to plunge into the deep hues of theglampire beauty trend, there are many interpretations of the more classic crimson look. Oh, and stop making fun of your mother about her lip pencil: The formerly eschewed makeup implement is making a major comeback this fall. Get your sharpeners ready — here are our favorite red lip looks of the season.

Richard Chai (above left):

At Richard Chai, Gucci Westman for Revlon keyed makeup. Lips were defined with new-for-fallRevlon Suede Rhapsody Multi-Use Palette, set to launch in September 2010. First, Gucci applied ColorStay Lip Liner in Red all over the lip as a base, then painted on the deeper red lipstick from the palette which created a matte effect. “The clothes don’t have a lot of color, so I felt a pop of pigment was needed on the lips,” explains Westman.

Vivienne Tam:

China dolls were the beauty inspiration at Vivienne Tam, where makeup lead Charlotte Willer for Maybelline created a bright defined red lip look that was tempered by fresh skin and punctuated by a defined brow. To get such a precise defined lip look, Willer lined and filled lips in withMaybelline Color Sensational Lip Liner in 50 Red, a gorgeous garnet. “It’s an Asian red, which echoes Vivienne’s collection,” Willer explained. The color and texture was perfect — no additional lipstick was used.

Herv Lger:

Another stunning, sculpted red lip took center stage at Herv Lger, as it’s known to do — this is no understudy red. Lisa Butler for MAC cosmetics created a strong, matte lip withMAC Lipstick in Lady Danger, a cult favorite orange-red. Gals with pink skin tones need not shy away from this warm red. Per Butler, “Simply toning down the pinkness in the cheeks with a bit of foundation and skipping blush will prepare even a cooler-complexioned girl for this type of yellow-based red.”

