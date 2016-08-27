The 9 Best Red Eyeshadows That Anyone Can Pull Off

Alright, fine, red eyeshadow isn’t exactly the easiest trend to just jump right into. Since the dawn of the day–or, at least since Visine was invented and those eyeball commercials dominated ’90s television–we’ve been taught that red eyes, or redness on the face in general, is a very, very bad thing. But we are here to tell you that that’s wrong. Hella wrong. Because how can something be bad when it looks so damn good? (Don’t pick away at that logic too much, though.)

Because even though red shadow seems totally unapproachable and only reserved for celebrities with their own glam squads, they’re actually pretty easy to wear. “Red eyeshadow doesn’t discriminate against skin tone,” says makeup artist Vincent Oquendo. “It’s actually universally flattering, as long as you apply it correctly.” His trick: layering. “Layering is literally the most important thing to do with red hues,” he says. “If you just brush a sheer layer over your lids and call it a day, you’re going to look sick, because there’s no depth there.”

To keep it fresh, Oquendo likes to prime the lid first with either a bronzer or taupe eyeshadow, which “gives it some warmth and makes the red more wearable,” and then layer at least two different shades of red on top of each other, picking a lighter shade (like a true cherry red) and blending it up into the crease of the eye, then sweeping a deeper red (think cranberry or brick) over just the lid. The final result is bright, warm, and completely modern.

Seriously–it’s just like any other eyeshadow. Except better. Because it’s trendy and fun, and we-slash-Hollywood says so. Check out our favorite red eyeshadows and try it out for yourself. We can almost guarantee you’ll look like Zoe Kravitz. Almost.