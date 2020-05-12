Amazing Red Eyeshadow Palettes to Help You Pull Off This Tricky Makeup Look

Red eyeshadow is the most difficult look to pull off—even the professionals struggle with it. Wearing red on your eyes can make it look like you’ve been crying or that you’re possessed by an evil spirit, if it’s done wrong. It’s not a color for the faint of heart. When it’s done right now, it’s bold, different and flattering. Red eyeshadow looks good on every skin tone, too. It can make you look like a powerhouse. After you master red eyeshadow, you can do anything. From Selena Gomez to Lily Collins, many starlets have worn red eyeshadow—in many different ways—on the red carpet. You could go big red or super subtle, depending on your personal style.

To help you on this quest, because we do think that a well-done red eye is gorgeous and not impossible to master, we’ve scoured the internet to find the best red eyeshadow palettes. We’ve found the best single palette and palettes that have red as one of the eyeshadow color options. Whether you want to look like you just strutted off the runway or you want to look like a phoenix rising from the ashes, we’ve got you covered. The palettes we choose have matte, shimmery and easily blendable options for both professional makeup artists to beginners. These palettes don’t have much fallout, so you won’t end up looking undead after you’ve finally got your eyeshadow just right. Fixing your entire face after that feat would be very annoying, after all.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Ultimate Edit Petite Shadow Palette

A part of NYX’s Ultimate Edit, this palette, which is called Phoenix, features six matte and shimmer eyeshadows. Within this palette, there’s a bright matte red, accompanied by a shimmery blush, shimmery coral, shimmery gold, matte purple and a shimmery gray-ish brown. The eyeshadows go on creamy and easy. You can blend and experiment with several different red eyeshadow looks with this travel-sized palette. This palette will work on every skin tone.

2. Afflano Red Orange Eyeshadow

This palette includes warm-tone eyeshadows that’ll make it look like the sun is setting around your eyes. It includes 15 colors total, including a bright red, a darker red and a glitter red, so you can have a lot of fun with these three red eyeshadows. The other colors range from coral to beige. These high-pigment shadows are creamy and don’t have a lot of fallout, so you won’t have to wipe large amounts of red off of your face. The long-lasting shadows are great for mixing and experimenting with.

3. Red IS’MINE Single Eyeshadow Powder Palette

If you’re looking for a super vibrant and bright eyeshadow, IS’MINE’s single palette is your best option. The color of the red powder palette is called “Rose Red,” and it is truly that red. This matte eyeshadow is known for having high-pigment, so it will stun and be a show-stopper. The eyeshadow is long-lasting and waterproof, so it’ll survive all day. It’s great for nights out and parties when you want a stand-out look.