50 Best Red Carpet Looks of 2013

As we near the end of 2013, it’s time to look back and reflect — on all the out-of-this-world gorgeous celebrity beauty looks we saw this year, that is. From bright and bold lip colors, to super short pixie cuts and dark, dramatic eye makeup, we noticed our fair share of stunning hairstyles and makeup techniques we’ve just been dying to copy. With that in mind, we chose our 50 favorite looks from the year and pulled them together in the slideshow above. For beauty inspiration for this holiday (and beyond), check out all the amazing ladies that made our list.
Click through the looks above and tell us: Which one’s your favorite? Any outstanding ones we missed? Sound off in the comments below!
Karlie Kloss debuted her short haircut at the beginning of 2013 and shortly after, it became "The Year of the Karlie." Finishing her look with red lips and a thin cat eye, we don't know what we would've done if Karlie didn't chop her hair this year.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz
Allison Williams’s look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party was sublimely pretty. Pale pink lips, bold brows, and subtly defined eyes paired perfectly with her side-part updo.
Photo:
ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian ditched her go-to nude lips for a vampy, dramatic wine colored pout—and looked completely stunning while she was at it.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for EJAF
Consider Rooney Mara’s look proof positive that a touch of goth—in the form of a super dark lipstick—can look really good.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Pixie cuts were everywhere this year, and Charlize Theron’s was one of our favorites. Paired with her porcelain skin and barely there makeup, her short ‘do was striking at this year’s Academy Awards.
Photo:
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne’s dark, smudgy eye makeup and single cornrow made us want to turn up the tunes and rock out after seeing her walk the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Retro curls were a big trend on the red carpet this year, and Reese Witherspoon was one of the leading ladies who made heads turn with her gorgeous, old Hollywood hair.
Photo:
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Emmy Rossum looked pretty as a princess with her sleek, super shiny low bun and eye catching crown.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for EJAF
Michelle Williams accessorized her assymetrical pixie cut with an embellished headband. With smokey eyes and a pink-peach lip added to the mix, she was the picture of edginess and sweetness.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
By now, we (and just about everyone else in the world) think of Blake Lively as a total bombshell, but this ultra glam look is one of our favorites to date. Bright eyes, wine-colored lips and retro waves? It's the recipe for picture perfect beauty.
Photo:
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Van Cleef & Arpels
Minka Kelly’s look at the Met Gala scored a perfect 10 in our books. Double braids, face-framing wisps of hair, and burgundy lips made her look romantic and gorgeous (as per usual!).
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
At this year's Oscars, Sandra Bullock made us remember why we love our flat irons. Her stick-straight strands, parted to the side and pinned back with a sparkly comb, looked shiny, chic and beautiful.
Photo:
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
We loved how effortlessly gorgeous Jennifer Garner looked at the Oscars. Her undone updo, nude lips and softly defined eyes were both elegant and laid back.
Photo:
JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images
Olivia Munn’s look was both simple and stunning at the Oscars this year. Matte red lips (that matched her dress) made her stand out in the prettiest way possible.
Photo:
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
With her signature pixie styled in a dishevheled and chic way, Halle Berry called attention to her smooth, even complexion and beautiful brown eyes.
Photo:
JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images
It’s safe to say that Amanda Seyfried nailed her awards night look with a voluminous undone updo, a soft purple cat eye and just a hint of color on her cheeks and lips.
Photo:
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens’s glossy red lips and dark eye makeup looked gorgeous and low maintenance when paired with super straight hair.
Photo:
Mike Windle/Getty Images for amfAR
Though we were so into her light blonde locks, we were excited to see Ashley Benson’s new, darker hair color, and loved that she paired it with matte red lips.
Photo:
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
We’ve always wanted rose gold in our jewelry boxes, and now, thanks to Sienna Miller, we want it in our hair, too. Plus, we fully support having fun with our hair color, and what better way than with this out of the ordinary hue?
Photo:
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
We’re positive it’s impossible for Miranda Kerr to look bad (ever), but we’re particularly into how simple but beyond beautiful this look was.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Thanks to her sleek yet soft updo, Kate Mara had us focused on (and envious of) her lit-from-within complexion and sultry, smokey eyes.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hello, smokeshow. By keeping her hair, skin, and lips low key, Katharine McPhee nailed the smoldering gaze look at the Golden Globes.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
A Merlot-colored pout is one of our favorite winter trends, and Claire Danes paired hers with a relaxed updo and barely there eye makeup for a fresh and quieter take on the look that tends to be more dramatic.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Doutzen Kroes looked every bit the blonde bombshell she is when she stepped onto the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.
Photo:
VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Orange lipstick can be a pretty bold move, and Jessica Alba looked gorgeous rocking the risky hue at the Oscars. We’re also big fans of her ombre hair, all done up in retro waves.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
A far cry from the sporty girl she plays on “Pretty Little Liars,” Shay Mitchell rocked pin-straight hair and super smokey eyes that just screamed va-va-voom.
Photo:
David Becker/Getty Images for Clear Channel
We’re big fans of the thick fringe and headband braid combo Taylor Swift sported at the Grammys this year. Plus, lots of dark eyeliner made her eyes pop, even when covered slightly by her bangs.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
There are a lot of things we loved about Naya Rivera’s sexy look at the Teen Choice Awards. Voluminous hair that wasn’t too perfect, black-rimmed eyes, and an understated nude lip made for a look that we're sure to recreate at home.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
For the perfect complement to beachy waves, look to Rose Byrne’s soft, smokey eyes, defined eyebrows and dusky rose-colored lips for inspiration.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez has always known how to make a statement (we all still remember that green Versace dress with the neckline that plunged past her bellybutton, right?). This year, she did it again thanks to her incredibly glamorous beauty look at the Golden Globes.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Beyonce debuted a ton of great beauty looks this year (like her pixie cut, which she traded in for a blonde bob pretty quickly), but this was one of our favorites. With a sleek, center parted pony and red lips, she looked every bit the gorgeous statement-maker we love.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jessica Biel’s rosy glow looked totally stunning on her flawless, porcelain skin.
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Rosario Dawson sported loose strands that curled slightly to frame her face at the Golden Globes. Paired with nude lips and soft eye makeup, she looked beautiful as ever.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
From winning an Oscar to inspiring about a thousand Internet memes, Jennifer Lawrence has had quite a year—and some pretty amazing beauty looks to go along with it. One of our favorites? Her latest ‘do: this short, piecey pixie cut.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Bright pink lips were the perfect contrast to Camilla Belle’s edgy ensemble earlier this year.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Gucci
It’s almost unreal how phenomenal Megan Fox looked at the Golden Globes this year. Glossy hair, perfectly shaped brows and just the right amount of makeup made for a beautiful and elegant look.
Photo:
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Naomie Harris chose the perfect beauty complement to her sweet pink, lacy dress: Smoldering eyes, a nude lip and high shine strands.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for DIFF
At this year’s Golden Globes, Emily Blunt wowed the world with her flawless complexion, light pink lips and a bun ballerinas everywhere would be proud of. Recreate her hairstyle with this step-by-step guide to the perfect ballerina bun.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Stunning as always, Kate Bosworth's appearance at the "Homefront" premiere made us want to immediately reach for bright pink lipsticks and sweep our hair into side ponytails.
Photo:
Sam Morris/Getty Images
Connie Britton has absolutely mastered the art of getting perfect waves, and we loved seeing her stick to her signature style.
Photo:
Getty Images
We love that Lily Collins experiments with different beauty looks, and her edgy appearance—including vampy red lips and a texturized long bob—proved just how much of a chameleon she can be.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Glamour
We loved that Lucy Liu opted for a partial headband braid and a seriously gorgeous messy fishtail at the Golden Globes.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Our favorite part about Julianne Hough’s look at the People’s Choice Awards? Her super texturized, side-parted long bob.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for PCA
Zoe Saldana’s extra red lips stood out against her pretty chocolate brown hair at the MTV Movie Awards.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Diane Kruger looked polished and pretty thanks to a center-parted updo, minimal looking makeup and perfectly shaped eyebrows.
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Jaeger-LeCoultre
Whether on the red carpet or rocking some street style, Kate Hudson never fails to disappoint with her beauty looks. Case in point: The silky smooth strands she paired with barely there makeup at this year’s Golden Globes.
Photo:
Mike Windle/Getty Images for TWC
Rihanna certainly didn't disappoint this year, showing up with a new hairstyle practically every week. But, we particularly loved this glamorous look at the Grammys, complete with curls and red lips.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images