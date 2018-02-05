StyleCaster
Share

15 New Red and Pink Lipsticks to Try This Valentine’s Day

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 New Red and Pink Lipsticks to Try This Valentine’s Day

by
15 New Red and Pink Lipsticks to Try This Valentine’s Day
15 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree/Allison Kahler

There are a handful of ways to commemorate Valentine’s Day, but for makeup lovers, the holiday is merely an excuse to stock up on red and pink lipsticks. Both hues are the hallmark colors of this holiday, but let’s be honest: We’re rocking these colors year-round, with or without a bae.

MORE: The Best Beauty Products With NSFW Names

For the past couple of months, we’ve been lusting after Fenty Beauty’s Stunna Lip Paint, but 2018 has already gifted us with more new formulas to rock in our inevitable duck-face selfies. So without further ado, please feast your eyes on the newest red, pink, and red-pink (yeah, that’s definitely a color) lippies, available at both affordable and not-so-affordable prices. You have to try at least one.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks |Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in "The Queen"
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in "The Queen"

$34 at Charlotte Tilbury

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury
STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Winky Lux Steal My Heart Lipstick Pill in "Be Mine"
Winky Lux Steal My Heart Lipstick Pill in "Be Mine"

$14 at Winky Lux

Photo: Winky Lux
STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Ciate London Glitter Flip in "Hollywood"
Ciate London Glitter Flip in "Hollywood"

$19 at Ciate London

Photo: Ciate London
STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Kat Von D Beauty Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick in "Outlaw"
Kat Von D Beauty Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick in "Outlaw"

$19 at Kat Von D Beauty

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty
STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Jafra Save On Sweet Kisses Lipstick
Jafra Save On Sweet Kisses Lipstick

$15 at Jafra

Photo: Jafra
STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Lime Crime Plushies Soft Focus Lip Veil in "Jam"
Lime Crime Plushies Soft Focus Lip Veil in "Jam"

$20 at Lime Crime

Photo: Lime Crime
STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle in "Candy Venom"
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle in "Candy Venom"

$18 at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Sephora #Lipstories Lipstick in "Pineapple Express"
Sephora #Lipstories Lipstick in "Pineapple Express"

$8 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Mac Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in "In Retrograde"
MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in "In Retrograde"

$21 at MAC

Photo: Mac
STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | laura mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in "Fab"
Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in "Fab"

$28 at Laura Mercier

Photo: Laura Mercier
STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Maybelline Color Sensational Powder Matte Lipstick in "Nocturnal Rose"
Maybelline Color Sensational Powder Matte Lipstick in "Nocturnal Rose"

$7.49 at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Physician's Formula The Healthy Lip Liquid Velvet Lipstick in "Fight Free Red-icals"
Physician's Formula The Healthy Lip Liquid Velvet Lipstick in "Fight Free Red-icals"

$7.95 at Physician's Formula

Photo: Physician's Formula
STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Tom Ford Lip Slick in "Nectar"
Tom Ford Lip Slick in "Nectar"

$54 at Tom Ford

Photo: Tom Ford
STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Paint-On Liquid LipColor in "Liquid Desire"
Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Paint-On Liquid LipColor in "Liquid Desire"

$28 at Estée Lauder

Photo: Estée Lauder
STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | L'Oréal Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in "Lacquered Strawberry"
L'Oréal Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in "Lacquered Strawberry"

$9.99 at Ulta

Photo: L'Oréal

Next slideshow starts in 10s

30 Easy Slow-Cooker Recipes Because, Winter

30 Easy Slow-Cooker Recipes Because, Winter
  • STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks |Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in "The Queen"
  • STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Winky Lux Steal My Heart Lipstick Pill in "Be Mine"
  • STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Ciate London Glitter Flip in "Hollywood"
  • STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Kat Von D Beauty Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick in "Outlaw"
  • STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Jafra Save On Sweet Kisses Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Lime Crime Plushies Soft Focus Lip Veil in "Jam"
  • STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle in "Candy Venom"
  • STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Sephora #Lipstories Lipstick in "Pineapple Express"
  • STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Mac Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in "In Retrograde"
  • STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | laura mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in "Fab"
  • STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Maybelline Color Sensational Powder Matte Lipstick in "Nocturnal Rose"
  • STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Physician's Formula The Healthy Lip Liquid Velvet Lipstick in "Fight Free Red-icals"
  • STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Tom Ford Lip Slick in "Nectar"
  • STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Paint-On Liquid LipColor in "Liquid Desire"
  • STYLECASTER | Best Red and Pink Lipsticks | L'Oréal Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in "Lacquered Strawberry"
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share