15 New Red and Pink Lipsticks to Try This Valentine’s Day

There are a handful of ways to commemorate Valentine’s Day, but for makeup lovers, the holiday is merely an excuse to stock up on red and pink lipsticks. Both hues are the hallmark colors of this holiday, but let’s be honest: We’re rocking these colors year-round, with or without a bae.
For the past couple of months, we’ve been lusting after Fenty Beauty’s Stunna Lip Paint, but 2018 has already gifted us with more new formulas to rock in our inevitable duck-face selfies. So without further ado, please feast your eyes on the newest red, pink, and red-pink (yeah, that’s definitely a color) lippies, available at both affordable and not-so-affordable prices. You have to try at least one.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in "The Queen"
Charlotte Tilbury
Winky Lux Steal My Heart Lipstick Pill in "Be Mine"
Winky Lux
Ciate London Glitter Flip in "Hollywood"
Ciate London
Kat Von D Beauty Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick in "Outlaw"
Kat Von D Beauty
Jafra Save On Sweet Kisses Lipstick
Jafra
Lime Crime Plushies Soft Focus Lip Veil in "Jam"
Lime Crime
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle in "Candy Venom"
Fenty Beauty
Sephora #Lipstories Lipstick in "Pineapple Express"
Sephora
MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in "In Retrograde"
Mac
Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in "Fab"
Laura Mercier
Maybelline Color Sensational Powder Matte Lipstick in "Nocturnal Rose"
Maybelline
Physician's Formula The Healthy Lip Liquid Velvet Lipstick in "Fight Free Red-icals"
Physician's Formula
Tom Ford Lip Slick in "Nectar"
Tom Ford
Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Paint-On Liquid LipColor in "Liquid Desire"
Estée Lauder
L'Oréal Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in "Lacquered Strawberry"
L'Oréal