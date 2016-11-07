The 10 Best-Rated Makeup Brushes The Internet Is Obsessed With

A good makeup brush can change your entire makeup game. No, seriously. The right eyeshadow brush can turn patchy, this-is-my-attempt-at-brown-eyeshadow into a beautifully soft, smoky eye, while a good foundation brush can buff even the crappiest of formulas into a diffused, airbrushed finish. And if you don’t believe us, then you’ve clearly never used great-quality makeup brushes, and that hurts our soul.

“But good makeup brushes cost a fortune!” you say. “I’ll just stick with the brushes I’ve had since high school.” Uh, no. We promise that you don’t have to spend a hundred bucks on a few brushes to get a quality product. In fact, some of the top-rated, most-beloved makeup brushes are under $10 and have cult-like followings on the internet.

So we did the dirty work of digging through Reddit conversations from the last year, where hordes of beauty-obsessed strangers debated the best and worst makeup brushes, and we found the ten brushes that were lauded over and over again. Below, the final winners—and not one of them has the ghosts of your high-school past in them.