10 Best Purple Nail Polishes for Fall

The best part of fall (besides the holiday parties and pumpkin flavored everything) is the darker nail polish that comes along with the colder weather. Hot pinks and oranges fade away with the summer, and now’s the time of year to start wearing deeper, vampy colors on your tips.

While we love a good navy nail polish and we can’t get enough of the metallic polishes that are so on trend right now, we also go wild for the perfect purple nail polish. Whether it’s a flat eggplant purple or a metallic violet, there’s something so regal and mysterious about purple manicures. To help you find the perfect purple, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best purple nail polishes for fall. Take a look at our picks above, then tell us which you’ll be wearing this season in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

How It Works: Gelish Gel Nail Polish

10 Tricks For Making Your Nail Polish Last Longer

8 DIY Nail Polish Organizers for Your Growing Collection