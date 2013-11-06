10 Best Purple Nail Polishes for Fall

The best part of fall (besides the holiday parties and pumpkin flavored everything) is the darker nail polish that comes along with the colder weather. Hot pinks and oranges fade away with the summer, and now’s the time of year to start wearing deeper, vampy colors on your tips.
While we love a good navy nail polish and we can’t get enough of the metallic polishes that are so on trend right now, we also go wild for the perfect purple nail polish. Whether it’s a flat eggplant purple or a metallic violet, there’s something so regal and mysterious about purple manicures. To help you find the perfect purple, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best purple nail polishes for fall. Take a look at our picks above, then tell us which you’ll be wearing this season in the comments below!
If you're looking for the perfect purple nail polish, you've come to the right place!
A purple that's so deep and rich it's practically chocolate colored, Royal Treatment from Morgan Taylor is dramatic and just vampy enough for chilly weather.
Morgan Taylor Royal Treatment, $6.88, Amazon.com
Essie's No More Film is a flat purple mixed with just a hint of navy blue, making for a gorgeous, rich color that we love for fall.
Essie No More Film, $7.79, Target.com
A creamy violet with just a hint of mystery, Deborah Lippmann's Call Me Irresponsible works well on its own or with a bright metallic accent nail.
Deborah Lippmann Call Me Irresponsible, $17, NeimanMarcus.com
A lustrous, gritty texture that lasts for over a week without chipping, Formula X's Big Bang is a stunning purple shade.
Formuala X Big Bang, $12.50, Sephora.com
A bright purple with a rubber finish, Illamasqua's Prosperity is highly pigmented and sure to draw attention to your tips.
Illamasqua Prosperity, $17, Sephora.com
A glitter polish that's more than just your usual sequins, Black Cat Lacquer's Skin of the Night is a jelly color infused with flecks of white, gold, blue and black.
Black Cat Lacquer Skin of the Night, $9, Blackcatlacquer.com
NARS Fury is a deep purple with a hint of metallic shimmer. It's just enough for a holiday party, but subtle enough to work at the office, too.
NARS Fury, $19, Sephora.com
A metallic purple polish with a magnetic component that makes every manicure unique, Nails Inc. The West End is a show stopper.
Nails Inc. The West End, $16, Sephora.com
A high gloss, deep eggplant purple from JINsoon, Debonair looks gorgeous for autumn.
JINsoon Debonair, $18, Sephora.com
A richly pigmented violet, YSL Violet Baroque works well as the deep color paired with a half moon accent polish.
YSL Violet Baroque, $25, Sephora.com