The Best Purple Eyeshadows to Try Right Now

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Imaxtree

Purple eyeshadow, not unlike a teasing comb or heated eyelash curler, is one of those beauty products that can go painfully wrong if mishandled. Swipe on too much, and you look like an ‘80s middle school dance sob story; too little, and you look like you may have grabbed the wrong shadow pot from your makeup bag. And even though purple eyeshadow isn’t the easiest look to pull off (it’s second only to red eyeshadow), once you get it right, it’ll flatter just about every skin tone.

With a plethora of purple shadows available, the first step, of course, is picking your shade: “If you have light eyes, go for soft pastel shades,” says makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes, who was practically the inspiration for this story. “But if you have dark eyes, opt for a more jewel-toned purple,” like the bottom three colors in the PIXI by Petra Palette in Amethyst Aura, her favorite iteration. And if you’re just getting your feet wet, dab just a tinge of lavender shadow in the inner corners to brighten up your eyes, and leave the rest of your lids bare.

Hughes also suggests starting soft and building up the opacity based on the look you’re going for—“then, intensify it at night with a black pencil in the water line and loads of black mascara.”

The 19 best purple eyeshadows to try now—including Hughes’ favorites, ahead.

1 of 19

NARS Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow in Phoebe, $29; at NARS

Photo: NARS

Sephora Collection MicroSmooth Baked Eyeshadow Trio in Ultraviolet, $11; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

Urban Decay Liquid Moondust Cream Eyeshadow, $22; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

Wet n Wild Color Icon Glitter Shadow, $.99; at Walgreens

Photo: Walgreens

Milk Makeup Eye Pigment in Rave, $24; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

Buxom Single Bar Eyeshadow in Vip, $12; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

RMS Eye Polish in Imagine, $28; at Credo Beauty

Photo: Credo Beauty

e.l.f Smudge Pot Eyeshadow in Poppin Party, $3; at Target

Photo: Target

Pixi Mesmerizing Mineral Palette in Amethyst Aura, $12; at Target

IMAN Perfect Eyeshadow Pencil, $10; at Target

Photo: Target

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Single in Electro, $12; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta

Maybelline Eye Studio Color Tattoo Liquid Chrome Shadow in Sharp Purple, $7.99; at Target

Photo: Target

NYX Prismatic Eyeshadow in Volatile, $5.99; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta

BareMinerals Eyeshadow in Berry Flambe, $15; at BareEscentuals 

Photo: BareEscentuals

L’Oreal Infalliable Shadow Butterfly Collection in Burst Into Bloom, $7.99; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta

Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Defining Eye Shadow Wet/Dry, $25; at Estee Lauder

Photo: Estee Lauder

stila Jewel Eye Shadow, $24; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

Kat Von D Shade + Light Eye Contour Quad, $26; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Wash Eye Shadow in Eggplant, $25; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

