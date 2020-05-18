Update Your Everyday Beauty Routine With Trendy Purple Eyeshadow

The purple eyeshadow trend might seem daunting but take comfort in knowing it’s come a long way from the 1980s. In colors from lavender to wine, purple eyeshadow looks chic at any time of day and can take you right into a nighttime event. Celebrities including Lizzo, Nicole Richie and Kacey Musgraves have recently rocked purple shadow. It’s a look that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

There is an infinite number of possibilities when it comes to purple eyeshadow. You can try a light wash of color for a laid-back look with a nude lip, natural-looking foundation and cream blush. Or you can go all-out glam with a deep purple cat-eye or cut crease incorporating pops of shimmer in the inner corners of the eyes. Add a wine-colored lip and you have an Instagram-worthy glam that is sure to get all the likes.

Choose from dark purple baked eyeshadow, metallic cream shadow that lasts up to 24 hours or a full purple eyeshadow palette with glitter options. You’ll be surprised at how often you reach for one of these hues and how they’ll blend seamlessly into your usual makeup routine—no matter how natural or glam.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Revlon ColorStay Crème Eye Shadow

Choose Revlon’s cream eyeshadow in the dark purple shade Black Currant for its long-wearing, pigmented formula. This purple has a slight metallic shift on the eyelids so it’s a gorgeous choice for a nighttime look. Plus, it comes with a little brush.

2. Mallofusa Single Color Baked Eye Shadow

Though it looks dark purple in the pan, this stunning purple shadow actually comes out more lilac on the lids. Apply it dry for a shimmer effect any time of day. Or wet the eyeshadow brush and get a trendy wet lid look that turns heads.

3. Afflano Makeup Palette

With a unique mix of matte, shimmer and glitter shadows, this shadow palette gives you infinite possibilities when it comes to your eyes. Try a light, pretty lavender hue with a pop of silver glitter. For an edgier take on the purple eyeshadow trend, we love wine eyeshadow blended with gold shimmer.