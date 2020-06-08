The Best Purple Eyeliner to Elevate Your Beauty Routine

If you can’t live without your trusty black eyeliner, switch it up and give purple a chance. The color brightens every eye color—especially brown eyes. We love purple eyeliner as on its own or against another bright shade for an eye-catching look. Or, you can use your favorite black liner as an anchor to make the purple stand out even more. You’ll never get bored playing around with colorful liner.

Use a purple eyeliner pencil to create a pretty smoky eye that’s unexpected. Smudge the bottom lash line for an allover sultry vibe. With a liquid liner, try a new take on the cat-eye or go with the floating eyeliner trend by swiping the color along your crease. You really can’t go wrong. And if you make a mistake, people will just think you’re being creative with color. It’s basically a win-win.

If you have sensitive eyes or are wearing lash extensions, look out for oil-free, hypoallergenic and fragrance-free formulas that won’t irritate your eyes or break down your lashes. If you’re planning on running around in the heat, waterproof and smudge-proof formulas will ensure your hard work stays put all day and night.

1. Almay Eyeliner Pencil

In Black Amethyst, Almay’s purple liner is a pretty alternative to black and brown. It’s also oil-free, fragrance-free and ophthalmologist tested to be safe on sensitive eyes. The built-in sharpener will ensure you’ll always have a precise line.

2. NYX Professional Makeup Vivid Brights Liquid Eyeliner

If you can’t live without your black liquid eyeliner, try NYX Professional Makeup’s bright purple shade in Vivid Violet. The cruelty-free, ultra-pigmented formula lasts all day. Try the floating eyeliner trend or add purple to your usual black look.

3. Marcelle Waterproof Eyeliner

Wear Marcelle’s waterproof liner at the beach, by the pool or on the hottest summer day. Its stay-put formula is tear-, heat- and humidity-resistant. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic and fragrance-free so sensitive eyes will love it.