Best Beauty Products for Your Weekend Getaway!

As you run out of work and head to the Hamptons, the cape, or the shore (on any coast, we don’t discriminate) to celebrate Memorial Day this weekend, we know you’ll only be grabbing the essentials. Since you’re more than likely to be spending your days lounging by the water and your evenings at barbecues, we want to make sure you have all of the necessary beauty tools to get you through your holiday. Check out the slideshow above for our best picks!



Sunscreen wipes are a brilliant invention. No more spilling the bottle all over the bottom of your adorable straw beach tote! Tocca Beauty Stella SPF 30+ Sunscreen Towelette, $28, sephora.com If you're like a lot of us ladies, your hair color isn't entirely natural. To make sure it stays the color that you shell out the big bucks for, you need to protect it when lounging in the sun for days at a time. Spray with L'Oreal's latest which contains UV filters that protect your hair from unwanted fading. L'Oreal EverPure Sulfate-Free Color Care System UV Protect Spray, $8.99, drugstore.com We may love this set purely for the adorable packaging, but the charming "orange crush slush" scent doesn't hurt either. Philosophy Beach Girl Set, $28, sephora.com John Frieda's detangling spray not only gets all of the knots out of our salty hair to take us from poolside to BBQ in no time, but it also gives an added boost for volume. John Frieda Root Awakening Boost and Detangle Spray, $6.99, ulta.com After a day of sun, our glowing sun-kissed skin often looks a bit greasy as well. Blot away the shiny spots with blotting papers so you don't scare away your friends. Boscia Fresh Blotting Linens, $10, ulta.com Since it's only May, many of us are still a bit on the pale side. Before hitting the beach swipe on a bit of body lotion with self tanner to add a little color to your skin. Olay Body Quench Plus Touch of Sun Body Lotion, $8.49, drugstore.com Completely Bare Bikini Bump pads help to prevent ingrown hairs and eliminate those awful red bumps to keep your bikini line silky smooth. Today through June 14, enter "StyleCaster" at check out and receive 20% off your Completely Bare purchase! Completely Bare Bikini Bump Blaster, $32, completelybare.com Fresh's lip treatment is great for adding color to your face when laying in the sun, or to jazz up your makeup for a night out. It also has an SPF of 15 for an added boost of skin protection. Fresh Sugar Rose Tinted Lip Treatment with SPF 15, $22.50, sephora.com
















