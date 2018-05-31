11 Products Made With Centella Asiatica, the Ultimate Skin Multitasker

We’ve done enough deep dives into the origin of K-beauty ingredients to know that most of them are plant-derived. And although a substantial number of them bear monikers that we’ve heard at one point or another, an equally large amount are also completely foreign.

For instance, we’d never heard of centella asiatica until it started making regular appearances on our fave K-beauty destinations, like Soko Glam and Peach & Lily. The teeny herb, also known as Indian pennywort, brahmi, or gotu kola, grows a mere six inches in height but still packs a heavy punch. Its medicinal uses can be dated back to the 17th century in places like India, Africa, and Sri Lanka. And according to Alicia Yoon, CEO/founder of Peach & Lily and licensed aesthetician, Korean folklore describes it as a botanical that tigers would roll around in to heal their wounds.

Although its uses are wide-ranging, the beauty benefits are rooted in a rich amount of amino acids and beta-carotene that help replenish the collagen we lose during the aging process. Centella asiatica also contains a significant amount of phytochemicals (aka chemical compounds produced by plants) that cover a host of skin concerns, such as dehydration, inflammation, and dullness. In short: It’s an all-in-one ingredient that you won’t be able to escape … sort of like coconut oil.

For those who want to give it a shot, ahead are 11 budget-friendly centella asiatica–infused products to get you started.

Groundplan First Clear Skin Toner

This watery formula, meant to be used after cleansing, rids the skin of additional dirt and grime, without drying it out.

$42 at Groundplan

Mizon Acence Tea Tree Tock Blemish Spot

Thanks to a small boost of centella asiatica and other soothing ingredients, this spot treatment won’t harden and discolor a blemish before it starts healing.

$15 at Peach & Lily

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation

The addition of centella asiatica and argan oil make this liquid foundation feel like a hydrating second skin.

$40 at Huda Beauty

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Camo Drops

This doubles as a serum and color corrector that turns down redness, ups the hydration, and brings a dull complexion back to life.

$46 at Sephora

Erborian Touch Pen Complexion Sculptor and Concealer

Apply straight to blemishes or blend out on the face to give your complexion a more even tone, while also giving it a small hydration boost.

$31 at Sephora

Neogen Canadian Clay Pore Cleanser

Most effective for oily and combo skin types, this centella asiatica–infused clay cleanser transforms into a foam as you lather, swiping away makeup, oil, and other debris.

$27 at Soko Glam

CosRx Low pH BHA Overnight Mask

This heavy-duty moisturizer uses a very small amount of beta-hydroxy acids to tackle dark spots and other blemishes while the centella asiatica extracts soothe and glycerin hydrates.

$21 at Soko Glam

A’Pieu Madecassoside Cream

A whopping 40 percent of centella asiatica leaf water makes this face cream a major saving grace for sun-exposed skin.

$15 at Soko Glam

Etude House SoonJung pH 5.5 Relief Toner

This toner contains a very small amount of blemish-fighting acids and plenty of centella asiatica, making it an ideal option for sensitive skin types.

$10.40 at Etude House

Dr. Oracle A-Thera Sunblock SPF 50

A gel-cream SPF made with soothing centella asiatica, so you don’t have to worry about applying additional products for relief at the end of the day.

$30 at Soko Glam

SkinRx Lab MadeCera Lip Balm

Centella asiatica combines with shea butter, ceramides, and almond oil to provide ample nourishment to chapped lips.

$12 at Revolve