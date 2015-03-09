Need to Get Rid of Shine Midday? Here are the Best 8 Products to Do So

For those with normal to oily skin, a little bit (or a lot) of mid-day shine is nothing new. While it’s okay to look a little dewy, sometimes your face just produces too much oil and makes you look a little run down. Not to mention, most of the time the oil starts to break down your makeup.
In order to mattify that shine, you can do a few different things. Starting off with a mattifying moisturizer and primer will definitely help control oil throughout the day and using blotting papers or a blotting powder can help get rid of unwanted shine in an instant.
We’ve gathered some of our favorite products to help control shine throughout the day! Click through the slideshow to check them out.
More From Beauty High:
Ingredients You Want in Your Acne Cream
How to Get Rid of Back of Arm Bumps
Formulated with incredible vitamins and other ingredients that your skin will love, this blotting powder from COVER FX does wonders to control shine and absorb excess oil. Key vitamins will also soothe and moisturize your skin all while helping you stay matte. (COVER FX Blotting Powder; $24 at sephora.com)
This portable pouch of oil blotting sheets can come in handy anytime you see some extra shine on your skin. These papers are the perfect item to leave in your purse to help eliminate excess sebum and shine and a fresher look throughout the day! (Shiseido Pureness Oil-Control Blotting Paper; $18.50 at sephora.com)
Coming in two colors, this oil-absorbing powder instantly mattifies your skin and sets makeup for a long-lasting, flawless look. It controls shine without adding noticeable color or texture to your complexion with it's special blend of silica beads that is free of oil, parabens, and fragrance that is suitable for all skin types, especially normal to oily ones. (BECCA Blotting Powder Perfector; $38 at sephora.com)
Part of Benefit's incredible POREfessional line, this de-shine powder does an incredible job at mattifying your skin. The bottle's design is part of how incredible it is since the brush pops out from the bottom for an easy mattifier than you can keep right in your bag. (Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Agent Zero Shine; $30 at sephora.com)
Keep this baby in your bag for moments when you need a bit of shine-control. This Urban Decay pressed blotting powder keeps shine and oil at bay. It's transparent so it works instantly with any skin tone. Since this incredible product is formulated with super lightweight, oil-absorbing rice powder, you won't feel the powder, but you'll see the shine-free results. (Urban Decay De-Slick Mattifying Powder; $32 at sephora.com)
Yes, you've seen tons of powders and papers to help control shine but how about a mattifying stick? Benefit Cosmetics created this incredible oil-blotting stick with small blotting spheres that mattify shine for up to six hours! Use the triangular tip on shiny zones like your nose, forehead and chin to be left with a matte, flawless finish. (Benefit Cosmetics The Porefessional: License To Blot; $20 at sephora.com )
We love Boscia because of their natural ingredients and these blotting sheets are totally up to par. They're made from 100% natural Abaca Tree Fiber and are infused with green tea extract to help absorb excess oil and reduce pesky shine without messing up your makeup. (Boscia Green Tea Blotting Linens; $10 at sephora.com)
This Laura Mercier pressed powder visibly eliminates shine and controls oil breakthrough to maintain a fresh, matte finish with the naturally derived Shine Control Complex. The sheer, mint-green shade works for any skin color or tone giving you a flawless finish every time. (Laura Mercier Smooth Focus Pressed Setting Powder Shine Control; $34 at sephora.com)