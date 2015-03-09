Need to Get Rid of Shine Midday? Here are the Best 8 Products to Do So

For those with normal to oily skin, a little bit (or a lot) of mid-day shine is nothing new. While it’s okay to look a little dewy, sometimes your face just produces too much oil and makes you look a little run down. Not to mention, most of the time the oil starts to break down your makeup.

In order to mattify that shine, you can do a few different things. Starting off with a mattifying moisturizer and primer will definitely help control oil throughout the day and using blotting papers or a blotting powder can help get rid of unwanted shine in an instant.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite products to help control shine throughout the day! Click through the slideshow to check them out.

More From Beauty High:

Ingredients You Want in Your Acne Cream

How to Get Rid of Back of Arm Bumps