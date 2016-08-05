StyleCaster
Share

The 25 Best Bath and Beauty Products to Buy from LUSH Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 25 Best Bath and Beauty Products to Buy from LUSH Right Now

Rachel Krause
by
The 25 Best Bath and Beauty Products to Buy from LUSH Right Now
25 Start slideshow
Photo: LUSH/Instagram

Bath, body, and beauty mecca LUSH has been the closest approximation to heaven on earth for lovers of all things bright, bubbly, fragrant, and animal-friendly since 2002—and the closest approximation to hell for migraine sufferers. Regardless, the Canadian-born brand prides itself on its status as “the smelly soap store,” and its massive fanbase wouldn’t have it any other way.

MORE: 6 Fragrance-Free Beauty Products for When You’d Rather Not Smell Like a Garden

What’s more, that fanbase is now bigger than ever. Thanks in part to well-documented LUSH shopper Kylie Jenner, the brand’s handmade, ethically formulated, 100-percent vegetarian products are seeing a major revival among the Instagram crowd, not just 14-year-olds who hang out at the mall.

MORE: Ingredients for the Best Bath of Your Life

Because a sensitive nose shouldn’t preclude you from enjoying the many gems LUSH has to offer, their website is an excellent source for cleansers, moisturizers, shampoos, conditioners, face masks, and more—including their legendary colorful Bath Bombs and Bubble Bars. Here, 25 products to shop online right now… and smell later.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

LUSH Avocado Co-Wash, $15.95; at LUSH

LUSH Queen Bee Hair Honey, $16.95; at LUSH

LUSH Hair Custard Hair Dressing, $23.95; at LUSH

LUSH Lava Lamp Bath Bomb, $7.95; at LUSH

LUSH Whoosh Shower Jelly, $11.95; at LUSH

LUSH Ro's Argan Body Conditioner, $33.95; at LUSH

LUSH Dragon's Egg Bath Bomb, $6.45; at LUSH

LUSH Maypole Soap, $6.95; at LUSH

LUSH Milky Bath Bubble Bar, $7.95; at LUSH

LUSH The Experimenter Bath Bomb, $8.95; at LUSH

LUSH Celestial Facial Moisturizer, $25.95; at LUSH

LUSH Honey I Washed My Hair Shampoo Bar, $9.95; at LUSH

LUSH Mask of Magnaminty Face and Body Mask, $25.95; at LUSH

LUSH No Drought Dry Shampoo, $14.95; at LUSH

LUSH Serendipity Soap, $7.95; at LUSH

LUSH Big Bang Bubble Bar, $7.95; at LUSH

LUSH Sugar Daddy-O Conditioner, $12.95; at LUSH

LUSH Dark Angels Face and Body Cleanser, $31.95; at LUSH

LUSH Ultrabland Cleanser, $17.95; at LUSH

LUSH Twilight Bath Bomb, $6.55; at LUSH

LUSH Tea Tree Toner Tab, $1.95; at LUSH

LUSH Sunny Side Bubble Bar, $10.95; at LUSH

LUSH Strawberry Feels Forever Massage Bar, $10.95; at LUSH

LUSH MMMelting Marshmallow Moment Luxury Bath Oil, $3.50; at LUSH

LUSH Yuzu and Cocoa Shower Cream, $28.95; at LUSH

Next slideshow starts in 10s

35 Gold-Medal-Worthy Metallics to Shop Right Now

35 Gold-Medal-Worthy Metallics to Shop Right Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share