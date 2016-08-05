The 25 Best Bath and Beauty Products to Buy from LUSH Right Now

Bath, body, and beauty mecca LUSH has been the closest approximation to heaven on earth for lovers of all things bright, bubbly, fragrant, and animal-friendly since 2002—and the closest approximation to hell for migraine sufferers. Regardless, the Canadian-born brand prides itself on its status as “the smelly soap store,” and its massive fanbase wouldn’t have it any other way.

What’s more, that fanbase is now bigger than ever. Thanks in part to well-documented LUSH shopper Kylie Jenner, the brand’s handmade, ethically formulated, 100-percent vegetarian products are seeing a major revival among the Instagram crowd, not just 14-year-olds who hang out at the mall.

Because a sensitive nose shouldn’t preclude you from enjoying the many gems LUSH has to offer, their website is an excellent source for cleansers, moisturizers, shampoos, conditioners, face masks, and more—including their legendary colorful Bath Bombs and Bubble Bars. Here, 25 products to shop online right now… and smell later.