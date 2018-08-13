Laid-Back Locks: 8 Best Hair Products For Low-Maintenance Hair Styling

Great hair doesn’t have to take an afternoon in a salon chair, at least not with our 8 best products for low-maintenance hair styling. The right tools or products can create gorgeous locks with little effort, like Living Proof’s Overnight Hair Protector. Smooth this product on before bed, and eliminate the AM hassle of misbehaving hair. Or cut your styling time in half with ingenious tools like a straightening iron that also dries wet hair at the same time.

Here, find a few ways to claim some time back from your hair, without looking like you’ve spared a minute.

1. Mudder Hair Donut Bun Maker

Get a perfect-looking ballerina bun in minutes flat with a donut bun maker. The foam donut anchors slips around a ponytail and hair is pinned around the donut for an elegant, classic bun.

Mudder Hair Donut Bun Maker, available at Amazon

2. Magic Fly Hair Straightening Brush

This brush is many things: Ceramic iron straightener, detangling brush and anion hair massager. What does this all mean? A very optimized hair brushing experience that’ll leave you with sleek, beautiful hair and a revived scalp all for something you had to do anyways.

Magic Fly Hair Straightening Brush, available at Amazon

3. Living Proof Overnight Protector

Bid goodbye to bedhead and clock a few more minutes in bed just by smoothing on Living Proof’s Overnight Protector. Wake up to hair amped with up volume, smoothness, conditioning, strength and polish.

Living Proof Overnight Protector, available at Amazon

4. Remington Wet 2 Straight Hair Straightener

Remington’s hair straightener will cut your styling in time in half by combining straightening and drying in one tool. Ceramic plates heat up in just 30 seconds, and steam vents allow for styling straight out of the shower.

Remington Wet 2 Straight Hair Straightener, available at Amazon

5. Style Edit Root Concealer

Buy some more time between coloring appointments with Style Edit’s root concealer. 5 color-adjusting formulas spray on and dry in minutes, getting your out the door faster. Washes out with shampoo.

Style Edit Root Concealer, available at Amazon

6. Bumble & Bumble Pret-a-Powder

Prolong the life your blow-out with a spritz of Pret-a-Powder, Bumble & Bumble’s best-selling dry shampoo. It also works as a quick pick-me up if you haven’t had time for a thorough wash or need a touch up after the gym.

Bumble & Bumble Pret-a-Powder, available at Amazon

7. R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste

One part dry shampoo, one part styling paste, work a bit of this into your hair for hold and texture that will last.

R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste, available at Amazon

8. Jinri Fast Dry Hair Dryer With Concentrator

Dry faster and create less damage for your hair with a powerful 1875w DC motor hair dryer. Comes with 2 speeds and 3 heat settings.

Jinri Fast Dry Hair Dryer With Concentrator, available at Amazon

