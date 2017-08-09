StyleCaster
The Absolute Best Products for Every Hair Type

The Absolute Best Products for Every Hair Type

The Absolute Best Products for Every Hair Type
Guess what? Regardless of what that Pantene commercial engraved into your brain, there isn’t a one-product-fits all when it comes to hair care. But this isn’t exactly groundbreaking knowledge, because as anyone with a head of hair knows firsthand, the products that work for, say, your roommate’s pin-straight lob probably leaves your choppy layers with uncontrollable flyaways and frizz. The bottom line: Every hair type deserves its own, miracle-working product.

So, we’ve made it our mission to find the absolute best formulas for each and every texture. And after sifting through the massive amount of serums, sprays, and cleansers that have hit the market lately, we’re pretty damn confident we’ve found your new go-to. Including a lightweight smoothing spray from Ouai that keeps frizz in line and a color-safe conditioner from Sachajuan, we curated 18 products that will leave you with a perfect hair day. Shop our picks, below.

best hair products for every type of hair-Ouai Smooth Spray
If you have frizzy, unruly hair...

Ouai Smooth Spray, $26; at Ouai

Photo: Ouai
best hair products for every type of hair-L'Oréal Paris Hair Expert Smooth Intense Polishing Shampoo
If you have frizzy, unruly hair...

L'Oréal Paris Hair Expert Smooth Intense Polishing Shampoo, $4.99; at L'Oréal Paris

Photo: L'Oréal Paris
best hair products for every type of hair-Prorituals Hair Treatment Oil
If you have frizzy, unruly hair...

Prorituals Hair Treatment Oil, $18; at Prorituals

Photo: Prorituals
best hair products for every type of hair-DevaCurl Buildup Buster Cleansing Serum
If you have curly hair...

DevaCurl Buildup Buster Cleansing Serum, $28; at DevaCurl 

Photo: DevaCurl
If you have curly hair...
If you have curly hair...

R+Co High Dive Moisture + Shine Creme, $27; at RandCo.com

Photo: R+Co
best hair products for every type of hair-Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel
If you have curly hair...

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel, $10; at Ouidad

Photo: Ouidad
best hair products for every type of hair-It's a 10 Miracle Hair Mask
If you have straight hair...

It's a 10 Miracle Hair Mask, $28.99; at Ulta

Photo: It's a 10
best hair products for every type of hair-Living Proof Perfect Hair Day In-Shower Styler
If you have straight hair...

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day In-Shower Styler, $24; at Living Proof

Photo: Living Proof
best hair products for every type of hair-SheaMoisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Shampoo
If you have straight hair...

SheaMoisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Shampoo, $10.99; at Ulta

Photo: SheaMoisture
best hair products for every type of hair-
If you have color-treated or damaged hair...

Pureology Clean Volume Shampoo, $28; at Pureology 

Photo: Pureology
best hair products for every type of hair-Sachajuan Moisturizing Conditioner
If you have color-treated or damaged hair...

Sachajuan Moisturizing Conditioner, $29; at Sephora

Photo: Sachajuan
best hair products for every type of hair-Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat/Protecting Primer
If you have color-treated or damaged hair...

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat/Protecting Primer, $28; at Bumble and Bumble 

Photo: Bumble and Bumble
best hair products for every type of hair-Morocaanoil Thickening Lotion
If you have fine hair...

Morocaanoil Thickening Lotion, $29; at Moroccanoil 

Photo: Morocaanoil
best hair products for every type of hair-Nexxus Diametress Volume Shampoo For Fine & Flat Hair
If you have fine hair...

Nexxus Diametress Volume Shampoo For Fine & Flat Hair, $12.99; at Nexxus 

Photo: Nexxus
best hair products for every type of hair-Oribe Featherbalm Weightless Styler
If you have fine hair...

Oribe Featherbalm Weightless Styler, $42; at Oribe 

Photo: Oribe
best hair products for every type of hair-IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Bomb
If you have thick hair...

IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Bomb, $29; at IGK 

Photo: IGK
best hair products for every type of hair-Phytojoba Shampoo
If you have thick hair...

Phyto Phytojoba Shampoo, $24; at Phyto 

Photo: Phyto
best hair products for every type of hair-Verb Hydrating Mask
If you have thick hair...

Verb Hydrating Mask, $14; at Verb

Photo: Verb
