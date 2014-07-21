The Best Products for Curly Hair From Start to Finish

Curly hair means having a different adventure every day (mainly because you never know what you’re going to wake up with). While some of us try to flat iron our curls until we’re blue in the face, others try to embrace the bouncy texture we were born with. If you’re in the former group and you’re sick of the damage you’ve put your hair through, it’s time to start giving your curls the TLC they need with the best products on the market.

All you need is the right products and your curls will come back to life. It’s not just about the frizz-free curl creams, though. Your best curls ever start at the very beginning (in the shower) and end with the styling products you use. Above are our favorite curl-defining products that will work best in your curly hair. Try them out and let your curls bounce healthy and free!

