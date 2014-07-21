The Best Products for Curly Hair From Start to Finish

Curly hair means having a different adventure every day (mainly because you never know what you’re going to wake up with). While some of us try to flat iron our curls until we’re blue in the face, others try to embrace the bouncy texture we were born with. If you’re in the former group and you’re sick of the damage you’ve put your hair through, it’s time to start giving your curls the TLC they need with the best products on the market.
All you need is the right products and your curls will come back to life. It’s not just about the frizz-free curl creams, though. Your best curls ever start at the very beginning (in the shower) and end with the styling products you use. Above are our favorite curl-defining products that will work best in your curly hair. Try them out and let your curls bounce healthy and free!
Begin your curly hair day with this gentle yet powerful shampoo. It locks in moisture to bring life to your curls, plus gives them a mega boost of moisture when they need it.
Phyto Deep Restructuring Shampoo, $24, Sephora.com
DevaCurl has solved the mystery to a healthy curls with this no lather shampoo. It leaves hair clean without all the harsh chemicals that ruin the bounce in your curls. If you're in the market for a product that allows you to eliminate the effects of some other harsh shampoos, this one's for you.
DevaCurl No-Poo, $20, Sephora.com
Conditioner is everything for curly hair, as the texture tends to be more dried out and in need of moisture than other hair types. This conditioner softens coarse, over-processed, and curly hair back to the bouncy health it should have.
Bumble and Bumble Super Rich Conditoner, $26, Sephora.com
Keep those just-conditioned silky curls in the best shape possible all day with this No-Frizz leave in conditioner from Living Proof. To keep it from weighing hair down, apply from the mid-lengths through the ends.
Living Proof No Frizz Leave In Conditioner, $24, Ulta.com
This award-winning gel is amazing for unruly curls. It works to create sleek, bouncy curls in any weather (which means it's perfect for summer's humidity).
Ouidad Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel, $23, Ouidad.com
Moroccan Oil's curl cream defines texture with antioxidants, creating shiny and flawless curls right out of the shower.
Moroccanoil Intense Curl Cream, $33.40, Ariva.com
Sculpt your curls with this Paul Mitchell Foam. It'll tame and define your natural curls without weighing them down.
Paul Mitchell Sculpting Foam, $9.97, Ctbeauty.com
Lock in any texture of curls with Unite hairspray. This spray gives you the option to choose from 3 strengths (soft, medium, strong) depending on how much hold you need in your curls.
Unite Go365 Hairspray, $26, Drugstore.com