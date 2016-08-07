10 Best Products For Fine, Flat Hair

As someone who spent 30 minutes backcombing her roots every morning before middle school, I am extremely sensitive to the plight of having hair so fine and flat, it won’t do a damn thing. I have been there, and I have come out on the other side, split ends all grown out and only mildly traumatized from being told by a popular boy that my hair looked “like a wig.”

True, nobody ever escapes adolescence unscathed, but in my opinion, bouncy hot-girl hair is the best revenge. These days, my fine hair is anything but flat—and I don’t even own a fine-tooth comb. With the countless volumizing shampoos, conditioners, powders, mousses, foams, sprays, maximizers, and more available on the market, nobody has to go through life with lifeless hair.

Here, 10 of my top picks, which I wish were around when I was a tween whose self-worth grew directly in proportion to the height of her roots.