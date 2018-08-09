The 8 Best Makeup Priming Sprays That Won’t Leave Your Face an Oily Mess

I can’t be the only one who drained their bank account on cream and gel-based makeup primers that promise to smooth and perfect, but actually just leave a shiny, greasy mess, right?
My traumatic experiences with the treachery that is creamy, gooey primer has led me to swear off the stuff for good. But, after the little beauty guru with angel wings on my shoulder begged me to try something else (summer heat hasn’t exactly left my makeup intact), I combed through the massive selection of priming sprays to give it once last chance. And, let me tell you: I regret nothing.
I know that most makeup-obsessives have a tried-and-true primer they use every day, but I sampled eight spray-on primers that were so lightweight and effective, I’m convinced you’ll ditch your creams for good. Seriously, these bad boys immediately melt into your skin—just a few spritzes and you’re ready for foundation. Best of all, the oil control is so incredible, I haven’t carried setting powder in my purse for touch-ups all summer (read: gross, sticky humidity and sweltering heat).
Click through to shop the seven best priming sprays, and get ready to thank the heavens for a seriously grease-free face.
A version of this article was originally published in August 2017.
Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water
After just one use, 93 percent of the 102 women polled in a consumer survey said this Smashbox primer left their skin instantly hydrated.
Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water, available at Amazon
Dior Backstage Airflash Radiance Mist
This mist is a glow-booster, skin-perfector and prevents makeup from melting, cracking, sliding and fading.
Dior Backstage Airflash Radiance Mist, $50; at Dior
Catrice Prime & Fine Multitalent Fixing Spray
This lightweight and quick-drying spray is suitable for all skin tones.
Catrice Prime and Fine Multitalent Fixing Spray, $7.99; at Catrice Cosmetics
Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set
This setting spray claims to set for up to 16 hours leaving behind zero creases or smudges. Impressive.
Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set, $10; at Milani
Milk Blur Spray
This "matte in a mist" goes on clear, is made with jasmine oil and cuts out all the shine.
Milk Blur Spray, available at Amazon
NYX First Base Primer Spray
Not only does this spray mist keep your skin looking supple and fresh, but it also locks in your makeup like nothing else.
NYX First Base Primer Spray, available at Amazon
Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray
If you're looking for a weightless coconut water-infused mist, you've found it.
Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray, available at Amazon
Urban Decay Quick Fix Hydra-Charged Complexion Prep Priming Spray
This vegan priming spray not only keeps your skin hydrated and bright, but it'll also help reduce the appearance of pores.
Urban Decay Quick Fix Hydra-Charged Complexion Prep Priming Spray, available at Amazon
