Our Favorite Hydrating Primers For Super Dry Skin

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you have ultra dry skin year round, during particular seasons or have hitting the retinol products a bit to hard (hello, peeling skin), you’re already aware that dealing with chronically dehydrated skin often requires feeding in some extra TLC to keep it feeling glowy — not flaky. There is undoubtedly an expansive array of mattifying, pore-blurring, texture-smoothing and wear-extending primers to choose from, but finding a complexion-perfecting makeup primer for dry skin types can feel like a bit more of a treasure hunt than an easy find. While illuminating primers can be a good option, these formulas often lack the same filter-like effects that the velvet matte alternatives offer, making one feel the need to make sacrifice for either minimized pores and makeup that lasts the entire day (but feels dry and tight) or sparkle-infused creams that sure, catch the light beautifully, but do close to nothing when it comes to the task of holding your foundation in place for more than an hour or so.

Fortunately, while they seem like a scarce commodity, there are some solid and affordably priced makeup primers that will hydrate dry skin without compromising all the skin-enhancing benefits they have to offer (a.k.a. why we take the extra step to apply them under our foundation). Best of all, if you’re not into the shimmer and strobe effect, these hydrating primers give your skin a juicy glow, but look as though you’ve doused your entire face with an opalescent highlighter.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Covergirl Anti-Aging Foundation Primer

This anti-aging primer is a great option for dry skin types that are also prone to clogged pores and breakouts. It’s an oil-free formula, but gives skin a boost of hydration for a smooth and makeup-ready canvas.

2. e.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer

This lightweight primer delivers a boost of hydrtion to dry skin, without feeling heavy or compromising the wear time of your base. It’s also infused with anti-aging and brightening ingredients, like Vitamin C.

3. NYX HydraTouch Oil Primer

This oil based primer is the ultimate pre-foundation product for dehydrated skin. It deliver a surge of moisture for a glowy result, but doesn’t leave your feeling greasy or overly shiny.