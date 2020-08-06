Pore-Refining Primers For a Flawless Pre-Foundation Canvas

Oversized pores are one of the most frustrating skincare woes to deal with, and unfortunately, they also happen to be one of the most tricky to refine and conceal. And while using a pore-filling primer or mattifying foundation to conceal them is often a good course of action, prepping the skin with a skin-smoothing primer as your base will give you an extra refined base to work with. And, using a primer to help blur imperfections, fill in enlarged pores, and extend the wear time of your complexion products is especially important if you have oily or combination skin.

These game-changing pore-minimizing primers sink into the pores and fine lines, while also working to soften the look of texture, which makes your foundation look seriously flawless regardless of the formula. Best of all, there are plenty of blurring primers that diffuse imperfections like a filter without sucking the skin completely dry. that keep your skin’s oil levels balanced and minimize the look of large pores. As someone who has personally struggled with keeping my shiny t-zone from looking like a straight-up oil slick on the daily and my pores from peering through my foundation for years, I can personally attest to the magical powers of the products below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer

This cult-favorite potted primer blurs pores, fine lines, and other imperfections without over-drying the skin. Like a perfect veil or social media filter, this skin-smoothing primer gives you silky skin that’s prepped and primed for complexion products. It contains moisture-locking squalane to keep your skin looking healthy, radiant, and poreless.

2. Touch in Sol No Pore Blem Primer

This skin-blurring Korean beauty primer instantly cancels out the look of enlarged pores while filling in fine lines and wrinkles to leave your skin looking soft, refined, and supple. The lightweight, semi-matte formula also extends the wear time of your foundation and keeps shine at bay without over-drying the skin.

3. First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Pores Be Gone Matte Primer

This matte and pore-refining primer works magic on oily and combination skin types, but thanks to being infused with nutrient-dense actives like fig root it doesn’t over-dry or irritate sensitive and dry skin. This blurring formula is also supercharged with Salicyclic Acid to keep pores not only looking smaller but also free from congestion.