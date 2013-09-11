The Best Makeup Primers For Every Skin Type

If you’re not careful about it, your makeup can start to look really worn by the middle of the day. Even if you’re wearing a primer, you could be using the wrong formula for skin type, and finding a good primer is the key to getting flawless makeup that can last all day (and night) long.
To help you find exactly what you need, we’ve pulled together our favorite primers for every skin type. From oily to dry, and dewy to matte, we have your next primer purchase covered above.
No matter what skin type you have, we found a primer that will work for you.
This primer is excellent for oily skin because it combats excess shine and absorbs oil. Plus, it has a mineral-infused formula that glides on seamlessly, while helping to extend the wear of your foundation with a shine-free finish.
BareMinerals Prime Time Primer $23, sephora.com
If you have acne prone skin, this is the primer for you. This Photo Finish Primer contains salicylic acid to combat even the toughest blemishes, keeping skin looking camera-ready. The breathable formula can be layered under foundation without the worry of breakouts.
Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Blemish Control $42. sephora.com
This primer was made for girls with dry skin. Super hydrating and nourishing, this will keep your skin plump and flake-free all day long. The formula is made with antioxidants, vitamins A, C and E and hydrating properties thanks to glycerin and hyaluronic acid.
Laura Mercier Hydrating Primer $32, sephora.com
This primer will keep your makeup on all day, plus give you a nice dose of SPF in the morning.
Shishedo Refining Makeup Primer $30, sephora.com
Feeling like your pores are taking over your face? This primer will do the trick, with a formula that quickly minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines, plus keeps makeup in place all day.
Benefit Cosmetics The Porefessional Primer $30, sephora.com
If your looking for a primer that will give a dewy finish, look no further than this gem. Its clean, satin finish formula helps keep makeup looking fresh and prevents fading.
Hourglass Mineral Veil Primer $52, sephora.com
If you're craving that matte look for the day, we've got the perfect primer for you. Infused with salicylic acid and antioxidants of vitamins A, C and E, this formula provides long-lasting makeup wear while also helping skin appear healthy and radiant. The result is a silky-smooth, pore-less, matte finish.
Lorac Porefection Mattifying Face Primer $32, sephora.com
For the girls with brown spots, acne scarring or uneven skin tone, Clinique's got you covered. This lightweight, oil-free primer creates an ideal canvas. It color corrects for a range of complexion concerns (especially blemishes) so makeup glides on evenly and stays true for a bright, even-toned start.
Clinique Superprimer Colour Corrects Discolourations $27, sephora.com
If you feel like your skin has been really lackluster lately, we suggest this Dior primer. In one stroke of a brush, skin is smoothed and signs of fatigue and a dull complexion are swept away.
Dior Skinflash Primer Radiance $42, sephora.com
If redness is your problem, behold this beautiful primer. It works to treat the look of redness and counteract the color from coming through all day long, so touch-ups are minimal.
Clinique Superprimer Redness Solutions $27, sephora.com