The Best Makeup Primers For Every Skin Type

If you’re not careful about it, your makeup can start to look really worn by the middle of the day. Even if you’re wearing a primer, you could be using the wrong formula for skin type, and finding a good primer is the key to getting flawless makeup that can last all day (and night) long.

To help you find exactly what you need, we’ve pulled together our favorite primers for every skin type. From oily to dry, and dewy to matte, we have your next primer purchase covered above.

