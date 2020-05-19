Hydrating Primers That’ll Give Dry Skin a Juicy Glow

If you have chronically dry skin or simply have been abusing your favorite exfoliating products a little hard lately, you probably already know that dehydrated skin often usually needs a little extra TLC to keep it feeling comfortable and flake-free. Dry and peeling skin can also be a nightmare if you want to wear foundation and concealer as well. Dry patches and flakey areas tend to lift any product you attempt to apply, defeating the purpose of evening out skin altogether. The best workaround for this tricky situation? A hydrating face primer formulated specifically for those with dry skin.

There is definitely no shortage of mystifying, oil-controlling, and pore-filling primers on the market, but it can be a bit tricky to find a primer that soothes and moisturizes the skin, while still helping to give you an even canvas and extend the wear time of your makeup. Illuminating primers are often a decent choice for dry skin folks, but unfortunately, these formulas often lack the skin blurring and complexion-enhancing benefits as their matte counterparts.

Fortunately, while they may seem impossible to find, there are actually plenty of under-the-radar makeup primers that will hydrate dry skin without compromising all the skin-enhancing benefits of traditional formulas. Best of all, if you’re not into the shimmer and strobe effect, these hydrating primers give your skin a juicy glow, but won’t look glittery or overly-shiny.

1. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Hydra Touch Primer

This nourishing facial primer is infused with soothing and moisturizing ingredients like chamomile, ginseng, and tremella mushroom. The calming, gel formula glides over the skin erasing and smoothing out the look of dry patches and uneven texture for a flawless pre-makeup canvas.

2. So, So Coco Stay Makeup Primer & Face Moisturizer

Infused with a blend of hydrating cocoa, coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, this moisturizer and primer hybrid preps your skin for a smooth and moisturized canvas before applying your foundation, concealer, and powder. You can wear this hydrating formula with or without makeup on top.

3. Wet n' Wild Photo Focus Dewy Face Primer

This hydrating, glow-boosting skin primer contains vitamin E to moisturize the skin without leaving behind an oily residue, along with micro pearl pigments to give your skin a subtle sheen pre-makeup application.