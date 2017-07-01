StyleCaster
Share

The 13 Best Pregnant Celebrity Beauty Looks Ever

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 13 Best Pregnant Celebrity Beauty Looks Ever

by
The 13 Best Pregnant Celebrity Beauty Looks Ever
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

We’ve got some news for you: Being pregnant isn’t all rainbows and butterflies, with a constant pregnancy glow. But we’re guessing you probably already know this, especially if you’re in your third trimester, like one of our StyleCaster editors, who says, “By your eighth month, the luster of being pregnant is over.” Of course, there are exceptions to the rule, but if you currently spend every morning working up the energy to slap on some makeup and pull your hair into some semblance of a style, then hey, we get you.

MORE: Here’s Exactly How to do The Halo Braid on (Almost) Every Hair Type

And when you feel like hell, it can be tough to get inspired to try out a new beauty look, especially when no one else around you is currently growing a human, too. So to get some fresh beauty inspo, we went to the people who are pretty much required to look good on a daily basis—celebrities—and rounded up our favorite beauty looks to get you inspired, like Chrissy Teigen’s slicked-back braid and fuschia lips, Beyoncé’s long waves, and Kim Kardashian’s iconic wet-look ponytail and plum lips. Check them out, ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
Chrissy Teigen's fuchsia lips and smokey eyes
Chrissy Teigen's fuchsia lips and smokey eyes
Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen
Ciara's bronzed skin and blown-out hair
Ciara's bronzed skin and blown-out hair
Photo: instagram / @ciara
Brie Bella's matte-pink lips and soft waves
Brie Bella's matte-pink lips and soft waves
Photo: instagram / @thebriebella
Kim Kardashian West's slicked-back ponytail and plum lips
Kim Kardashian West's slicked-back ponytail and plum lips
Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian
Whitney Port's messy side-braid and dewy skin
Whitney Port's messy side-braid and dewy skin
Photo: instagram / @whitneyeveport
Kerry Washington double puffs and winged liner
Kerry Washington double puffs and winged liner
Photo: instagram / @kerrywashington
Audrina Patridge-Bohan's smokey eyes and loose waves
Audrina Patridge-Bohan's smokey eyes and loose waves
Photo: instagram / @audrinapatridge
Katherine Heigl swept-back French twist
Katherine Heigl swept-back French twist
Photo: instagram / @katherineheigl
Tori Spelling's mini hairline braid
Tori Spelling's mini hairline braid
Photo: instagram / @torispelling
Tamera Mowry's rosy cheeks and bronzed eyeshadow
Tamera Mowry's rosy cheeks and bronzed eyeshadow
Photo: instagram / @tameramowrytwo
Alicia Keys' bold brows and braided faux-hawk
Alicia Keys' bold brows and braided faux-hawk
Photo: instagram / @aliciakeys
Christina Aguilera's red lips and low chignon
Christina Aguilera's red lips and low chignon
Photo: instagram
Beyoncé's long waves

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Your July 2017 Horoscope Is Here

Your July 2017 Horoscope Is Here
  • Chrissy Teigen's fuchsia lips and smokey eyes
  • Ciara's bronzed skin and blown-out hair
  • Brie Bella's matte-pink lips and soft waves
  • Kim Kardashian West's slicked-back ponytail and plum lips
  • Whitney Port's messy side-braid and dewy skin
  • Kerry Washington double puffs and winged liner
  • Audrina Patridge-Bohan's smokey eyes and loose waves
  • Katherine Heigl swept-back French twist
  • Tori Spelling's mini hairline braid
  • Tamera Mowry's rosy cheeks and bronzed eyeshadow
  • Alicia Keys' bold brows and braided faux-hawk
  • Christina Aguilera's red lips and low chignon
  • Beyoncé's long waves
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share