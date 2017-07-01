The 13 Best Pregnant Celebrity Beauty Looks Ever

We’ve got some news for you: Being pregnant isn’t all rainbows and butterflies, with a constant pregnancy glow. But we’re guessing you probably already know this, especially if you’re in your third trimester, like one of our StyleCaster editors, who says, “By your eighth month, the luster of being pregnant is over.” Of course, there are exceptions to the rule, but if you currently spend every morning working up the energy to slap on some makeup and pull your hair into some semblance of a style, then hey, we get you.

And when you feel like hell, it can be tough to get inspired to try out a new beauty look, especially when no one else around you is currently growing a human, too. So to get some fresh beauty inspo, we went to the people who are pretty much required to look good on a daily basis—celebrities—and rounded up our favorite beauty looks to get you inspired, like Chrissy Teigen’s slicked-back braid and fuschia lips, Beyoncé’s long waves, and Kim Kardashian’s iconic wet-look ponytail and plum lips. Check them out, ahead.