8 of the Best Powdered Dry Shampoos to Buy Now

As far as dry shampoo goes, we’re in love with it. We are thankful practically every day for whoever invented it because dry shampoo has saved us many times from going out in public with hair that makes us look like we haven’t showered in days. While many of you may think that a dry shampoo spray is the only solution, think again.
Aside from sprayable dry shampoo, we’re loving their powdered counterparts. If you’re wondering what the difference between spray and powder may be, the answer is not much. They essentially work the same—mattifying your hair—except there are some things that powdered dry shampoos may be pros at that the sprayable versions just aren’t.
In opting for a powdered dry shampoo, you’ll love the fact that you can distribute it exactly where you want rather than just spraying from 6-8 inches away and hoping you get it where you needed it. Because of this, sprayable dry shampoos don’t usually last as long as the powdered version since you only need about a dime size amount to get all your roots. Those of you who are sensitive to odors in your hair or in the air or are looking for a more natural, free-of-chemicals way to “shampoo” your hair may love powdered dry shampoo. Since many of them include a type of starch and a couple other ingredients for a bit of smell or more help to mattify your locks, they’re incredibly simple when it comes to their ingredients and helpful for your hair and the environment.
We’ve rounded up 8 of our favorite powdered dry shampoos for you to check out, read up on and enjoy at home. Click through the slideshow above to check them out now!
One Love Organics Healthy Locks Dry Shampoo Powder refreshes your roots in between shampoos with volume-adding rice starch and bamboo extract. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, this dry shampoo absorbs excess oil while simultaneously locking in moisture to promote a healthy appearance. Hair is left feeling soft and looking revitalized.
Alder New York's Dry Shampoo is a healthy alternative to baby powder that doesn't leave your hair looking dusty-white. If you don't have time to shower, sprinkle about a teaspoon in your hand and rub throughout your roots. And how gorgeous is the bottle?!
Many dry shampoos have full scents or none at all, but this powdered dry shampoo from LUSH was created with lemon, grapefruit and lime oils to give your hair a beautiful fruit fragrance. It works to absorb excess oils and keep your hair volumized without having to wash.
Captain Blakenship Mermaid Dry Shampoo Powder gives your hair volume and body when sprinkled into your roots. Organic rice powder and kaolin clay leave your hair looking fresh and mattified while the rose geranium and palmarosa essential oils leave a delicate, sweet scent. This dry shampoo also contains organic ingredients that are free of artificial fragrances, parabens, sulfates, and chemicals.
This all-in-one hair powder features dry shampoo, style extending, and volume benefits. It's formulated to extend the life of a blowout or make it possible for you to go days without washing your hair and looking oily. It's nearly invisible on hair and works well for any hair type or texture.
While many dry shampoos are created as a "one size fits all" with just a white base, these Johnathan Refresh Dry Shampoos come in 3 different colors to match the color of your hair. They work to cleanse and refresh the hair and scalp without the use of water. Coming with a portable brush, this packaging makes applying powder simple and convenient and easy to leave in your purse for when you need it on-the-go.
Technically, this isn't specifically a dry shampoo, but this Burt's Bees corn starch dusting powder will get your locks looking clean and mattified with just a dash on your scalp.
Available in four different, beautiful scents, this hair powder is an all organic, talc-free hair powder that makes your hair look freshly washed in an instant. Just by sprinkling a dime size amount into your hands then rubbing it throughout the scalp you'll be able to go days without washing.
This revolutionary new dry shampoo is anything but ordinary. It uses light-reflecting minerals to achieve shiny and healthy-looking hair without washing, and is made with a formula free of things like parabens, sulfates and more.
