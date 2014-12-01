8 of the Best Powdered Dry Shampoos to Buy Now

As far as dry shampoo goes, we’re in love with it. We are thankful practically every day for whoever invented it because dry shampoo has saved us many times from going out in public with hair that makes us look like we haven’t showered in days. While many of you may think that a dry shampoo spray is the only solution, think again.

Aside from sprayable dry shampoo, we’re loving their powdered counterparts. If you’re wondering what the difference between spray and powder may be, the answer is not much. They essentially work the same—mattifying your hair—except there are some things that powdered dry shampoos may be pros at that the sprayable versions just aren’t.

In opting for a powdered dry shampoo, you’ll love the fact that you can distribute it exactly where you want rather than just spraying from 6-8 inches away and hoping you get it where you needed it. Because of this, sprayable dry shampoos don’t usually last as long as the powdered version since you only need about a dime size amount to get all your roots. Those of you who are sensitive to odors in your hair or in the air or are looking for a more natural, free-of-chemicals way to “shampoo” your hair may love powdered dry shampoo. Since many of them include a type of starch and a couple other ingredients for a bit of smell or more help to mattify your locks, they’re incredibly simple when it comes to their ingredients and helpful for your hair and the environment.

We’ve rounded up 8 of our favorite powdered dry shampoos for you to check out, read up on and enjoy at home. Click through the slideshow above to check them out now!