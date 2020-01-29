These Pore Cleansing Strips Are Basically DIY Extractions

Scroll To See More Images

Nose strips (also known as pore strips) are basically the O.G. version of today’s beloved, pore-cleansing black charcoal masks. They’ve been around since the ’90s, and if you’re a millennial, you probably remember the iconic Bioré commercials, in which models with supposedly clogged pores placed the little strips over the bridge of their noses to get rid of blackheads and congestion. Since ’90s trends are back in the realm of fashion, I think it’s a timely moment to bring some of the decade’s best skincare products. Sure, these adhesive nose strips may be a staggering 20+ years old, but that certainly doesn’t mean that they’re no longer effective.

Just like modern-day peel-off masks, the quasi-disgusting results that result from treating clogged pores with a nose strip are actually embarrassingly satisfying—even I can admit it. In fact, if you do a quick Google search, the used nose strips covered in sebum, dirt, and grime dominate most of the results on Google Images. It may be kind of nasty, but to be honest, it’s kind of like a car crash or something — I can’t bring myself to look away, and apparently I’m not alone in bizarre fascination. Aside from their visceral appeal, these old school strips actually do what they promise to and definitely can prevent clogged pores from becoming bonafide blackheads.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Jolveka Pore Strips

These strips are basically DIY extractions, so you can get the gunk out without having to go to the derm.

2. Auslka Charcoal Pore Cleansing Strips

These charcoal-infused strips help extract dead skin, sebum, and other impurities before they turn into unsightly blackheads.

3. Biore Witch Hazel Extra Cleansing Strips

The O.G. nose strip modernized thanks to the addition of witch hazel, which helps to further cleanses and refines pores.