Natural-Looking Brow Pomades to Shape, Define & Set

Whether worn alone or on top of your favorite brow pencil, brow pomades are an excellent way to shade, contour, and set your brows for all-day wear that won’t budge, smear, or transfer. Unfortunately, while brow pomades can frame your face and keep them in place for hours, there not exactly the most foolproof and easy-to-apply formula. They tend to be on the waxy or creamier side in terms of consistency, making them a bit messier and a little less forgiving if you make a mistake or overextend the line and shape a bit too much.

Aside from the increased potential for mishaps, using a brow pomade can also leave you looking with chunky, over-the-top, and crunchy looking brows, as opposed to wispy, brushed-up, and natural-looking. The key to avoiding these dilemmas is the amount of product you apply. The right amount of pomade will coat just the right amount of your natural brows, allowing you to define, fill-in, and shape without accidentally going overboard. Of course, as with any brow products, finding the right shade that matches your natural undertone (and is a half or full shades darker) is also important to get the look right as well. Scroll through to check out some of our favorite hassle-free and long-wearing brow pomades to try for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Pomade

This all-in-one pomade tints, defines and sets brows without the need for additional products to get a good hold. The concentrated formula glides over the brows but sets quickly to lock your look in place.

2. Ardell Professional Brow Pomade

Harnessing the benefits of brow powder, pencil, and fiber setting gel, this all-in-one pomade is all you need to create natural-looking, enhanced brows in just one easy step. This richly pigmented formula builds in intensity and color, allowing you to achieve a more natural or dramatic impact.

3. L.A. Girl Brow Pomade

This long-wearing, transfer-resistant and waterproof brow pomade allows you to easily achieve voluptuous brows with just one easy-to-apply product. This brow pomade is available in five shades to match your exact shade and undertone.