The Best Pixie Cut Wigs for Test-Driving a Big Chop

Ask anyone with short hair how they felt after that initial chop and they’ll probably say that cutting their hair was one of the best experiences of their life (so far). In some cases, a big chop is necessary to restart your hair’s health journey, and for others, it’s an instantly gratifying way to hit the reset button on one’s beauty routine or in a larger sense, on life. Besides the obvious edginess of a short hairstyle, specifically, a pixie, going short is easier said than done, especially if you’re going for layers or throwing a new color into the mix, too. This is where the best pixie cut wigs swoop in to save the day because they offer the opportunity to try on a short ‘do, minus the long-term commitment.

Maybe you want to test drive a style for the hell of it. Perhaps you’re considering a dramatic haircut. Or maybe you’re the kind of person who randomly switches up their look just because. Whatever the case, life is too short to put your mane goals on pause, so spice things up right now, even if it’s just a wig that looks like the style you’ve been contemplating. Read on to get the 411 on some of the best pixie cut wigs for every budget.

Pobokix Human Hair Pixie Cut Wig

One of the safest routes to take when shopping for a short wig is choosing one that requires no parting. This layered pixie is equipped with bangs to make the process of styling easier. Just trim the bangs to frame your face and you’re set.

Flandi Synthetic Short Pixie Wig

If synthetic wigs aren’t normally your cup of tea, a short synthetic wig may change your mind. Due to the lack of friction between the hair and the nape of your neck, short synthetic wigs tend to last longer than their lengthy counterparts. Of course, this is perfect if you want to try out a short, affordable ‘do and get your money’s worth.

Yviann Short Layered Pixie Wig

Of all the layered pixie wigs available on Amazon, this particular human hair version by Yviann is a fan favorite. Besides its affordable price tag, fans love that this wig looks fabulous straight out the box and, of course, can be customized.

BeiSD Synthetic Short Hair Wig with Bangs

As far as I’m concerned, platinum blonde hair looks best when styled into a short pixie. If you dare, this affordable option delivers twice the fun of your basic wig with a standout cut and vibrant color.

VCK Short Layered Wavy Wig

If styling a short wig seems a bit intimidating to you, then this wig by VCK may be exactly what you’re looking for. With just a few minutes of finger styling, this wig will look as though it were professionally styled with little to no effort.

Outre Wigpop Synthetic Wig in style ‘Nola’

This sassy cut is short and simple at its best! Just one scroll through the customer gallery will show you that this unit looks amazing on so many face shapes. If you’re not sure where to start your search for a short wig, this is a great option for beginners.

Shake-N-Go 100% Brazilian Human Hair Wig in style ‘Kani’

There’s something about small ringlets that breathes new life into a short cut. This particular wig by Shake-N-Go can be dyed, bleached and of course, curled, however your heart desires.

Zury Sis Revive 100% Human Hair Wig in style ‘Alia’

Just because you’re rocking short hair doesn’t mean you can’t throw a little texture into the mix. The fun thing about having curls and waves while rocking a short pixie, like this style from Zury Sis, is that it’s way less maintenance than a big Beyonce-esque curly wig. Welcome to the best of both worlds—texture and easy styling!

It’s A Cap Weave! Human Hair Wig in style ‘Andi’

Besides blonde highlights, if there is one hair color that has summer written all over it, it would be red. Channel your inner Rihanna circa 2010 with this bold cut.

Bobbi Boss Synthetic Wig in style ‘Lita’

For those who dare to be different and stand out while rocking a short ‘do, an asymmetrical cut is a way to go. Lita by Bobbi Boss is like rocking two short fabulous hairstyles in one. FYI, this wig is available in a few fun colors if you’re looking to add even more personality to the hairstyle.

Sensationnel Synthetic Instant Fashion Wig in style ‘Dara’

Turn the world into your runway with this showstopping platinum blonde wig. The high volume at the top and low density at the sides makes for a style that people can’t keep their eyes off of.

