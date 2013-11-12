50 Best Pinterest Accounts to Follow

It’s no secret that Pinterest has exploded in popularity over the past few years. A site that began as an invitation-only experience has ballooned into not only a top social media site, but also a resource for retailers and the media alike. We make lists of our best Pinterest beauty accounts to go to and spend hours and hours online “pinning” projects to do later. For a website with a simple concept, Pinterest has come pretty far.

But, aside from its infectious popularity, we love Pinterest for a much, much more important reason: It’s our 21st century version of the scrapbooks we made as kids, and an excuse to make inspirational collages as adults. When we want to put together the perfect party, or we’re looking for a DIY project on a Sunday afternoon or we’re dying to know exactly how to do a cat eye, we turn to Pinterest and the pins we’ve undoubtedly looked at hundreds of times. In the past, we’d search the Internet for hours on end to find makeup tutorials, and now we use Pinterest as if it were a search engine. We can’t remember the last time we went to the hair salon without first searching “Hairstyle inspiration” on Pinterest, or the last time we bought a face mask instead of simply searching for “DIY face scrub” on the site.

Because we know that you probably have a similar relationship with Pinterest, we did some digging to find the best of the best. We’re on Pinterest quite a bit, and after pinning and repinning until our nails were chipped, we found the 50 best beauty-centric Pinterest accounts to follow. From bloggers and graphic designers to photographers and beauty brands, we left no stone unturned. Take a look at our choices for the 50 best Pinterest accounts above, and remember to follow Beauty High on Pinterest, too!

