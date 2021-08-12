I Tested Out 22 Pink Lipsticks in a Week, and These Are Officially My Favorites

Scroll To See More Images

Anyone who knows me can attest to the fact that I love the color pink. There isn’t a day that goes by where I’m not wearing pink eyeshadow, pink glitter, or pink lipstick (and sometimes all three!). Yes — I’m really living my own Barbie dreams thanks to pink makeup. When it comes to the shade of pink, I’m not too picky — frankly, I love it all. It can be bubblegum pink, hot pink, baby pink, pastel pink, or anything in between. After all, at the end of the day pink is pink.

I don’t mean to fall into the outdated cliche that “pink is for girls,” but I’m definitely a girl who adores the color pink. Whether it comes to makeup or my outfit, I wear pink lipstick because it makes me feel pretty, bold, and, well, beautiful. Regardless of whatever makeup trends are currently going viral, I almost always favor my pink hues. I mean, makeup shouldn’t be worn for others, but for themselves. End of rant.

As a self-professed pink lipstick connoisseur, here’s what I look for: vibrancy and color, ease of application, and coverage. Also, while I do I think about how the shade looks against my skin tone, if I like the color itself, I’ll usually overlook that. With that said, I went through 22 pink lipsticks from some of my favorite beauty brands and put them up against each other to see which ones will have a permanent home in my makeup bag. Read on to see what the best pink lipsticks are and where you can get your hands on them ASAP.

MAC Cosmetics in Candy Yum

My go-to pink lipstick has to be Candy Yum-Yum. Its creamy formula glides right on the lips in just one swipe for a highly pigmented super-bright bubblegum pink color. This lipstick claims to have a “no-shine matte finish,” but it’s more semi-matte. It’s not super drying and unfortunately is not transfer-proof so there’s no escaping the dreaded smudge — but it’s still a must-have in my book. Sadly, this shade is going to be discontinued, so if you want to get your hands on a tube, act fast!

Dose of Colors in Pinky Promise

I ~pinky~ promise you that you’ll love this lipstick just as much as I do. It’s less of a bubblegum color compared to Candy Yum Yum, and more of a hot pink with fuchsia undertones. The comfortable formula is quite thick so a little goes a long way when it comes to application. In about 30 seconds or so, watch your lips quickly dry to a velvet matte finish that will last for a large portion of the day (and won’t dry out your lips!).

Kat Von D Studded Kiss in Backstage Bambi

Pink lipstick is amazing overall, but, I’m not going to lie, amazing packaging never fails to get my attention. KVD’s lipsticks come in fun, creative packaging — think early 2000’s pop-punk. Backstage Bambi is a similar color to Candy Yum-Yum — a bright bubblegum pink that falls on the cooler end of the spectrum. Best of all, it doesn’t settle into the cracks and crevices on your lips, unlike other matte lipsticks.

ColourPop Creme Lipstick in Fizzy Pop

ColourPop is one of my absolute favorite brands. Unfortunately, my favorite pink shade of all time, Are You Surreal, is discontinued (sad face), but Fizzy Pop is a close second. This shade is a hybrid of hot and baby pink. It’s natural-looking but has enough pigment to stand out. Similar to the brand’s other Lippie Stixs, this pink shade glides on nicely and its precise application calls for even lines, which are crucial when wearing pink lipstick.

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in Bachelorette

If you’re looking for an extremely full-coverage and ultra-pigmented lipstick, this is it. Bachelorette is a gorgeous long-wearing Fuschia shade that serves some serious color payoff. This cool-toned lipstick glides on seamlessly and doesn’t settle at all for a picture-perfect look. Oh, and It’s also cruelty-free so you can feel good about wearing it.

Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Poolside

I absolutely love this cool-toned pink lipstick. Not only does it go on creamy in just one swipe, but it’s infused with peptides to create the appearance of soft and supple lips. Its precise tip makes it easy to apply and line the lips while getting into those inner corners that often go missed. Plus, it gives a satin finish that leaves a subtle shine for a fuller-looking pout.

Makeup Forever Lipstick in Fierce Flamingo

If I absolutely ~had~ to narrow it down, this formula would probably be my second go-to pink lipstick because it’s a super vibrant and long-wearing. It delivers a seamless, one swipe coverage and a creamy formula that allows for easy application. Plus, it gets extra credit points for not sucking every ounce of moisture from my lips and the sleek black packaging gives it a luxurious look that’ll make you feel like a million bucks.

Ilia Color Block High Impact Lipstick in Knockout

This vegan pick lipstick is more sheer and glossy looking than some of the others I tested out, but it’s extremely pretty nonetheless. For those who want to achieve a subdued pink lip, this shade isn’t super loud, but it’s still highly pigmented. This lipstick applies super smoothly and creates a full coverage look with just one swipe.

Morphe Cream Lipstick in Loudmouth

With a price tag of just $5, you can’t go wrong with this hot pink lipstick. Its smooth and creamy formula glides right on the lips and leaves a demi-glossy finish. While not transfer-proof, carry it around in your purse to touch up throughout the day and you’re all set.

CTZN Cosmetics Lipstick in Los Angeles

Looking for more of a nude-pink lipstick? CTZN Cosmetics has you covered with this dark mauve shade. The lipstick has a creamy, velvety texture from its infused wild mango butter that coats the lips with moisture and provides opaque coverage. Best of all — there’s no transfer so you can eat, drink, and kiss without worry. Want more of a shine? Use the lip gloss on the other side.