The Best Pink Eyeshadow for Full-On Rosy Glam

Pink eyes—the makeup trend, not the infection—keep coming back again and again. It’s for a great reason. Rosy shadow looks great on everyone of any age, skin type or skin tone. It’s super easy to create pink eye glam that works for your own unique style. Whether a wash of natural-looking blush or a pop of Barbie pink, each will continue to trend for the coming seasons.

You can play around with formulas and textures, too. Look for cream pink eyeshadow for its long-wearing, waterproof properties and colors that are seriously vibrant. Or go for a blend of matte, shimmer and glitter shades for the infinite eyeshadow possibilities. If you’re going for a bold, nighttime look, just apply a tan or white eyeshadow base to give the pink pigments something to stick to. They’ll be so bright, they’ll turn heads.

Mix up your pink eyeshadow with contrasting shades of gray and mauve or add jet-black eyeliner for an edgier take on the trend. You’ll never run out of ways to experiment. Shop some of our favorite pink eyeshadows, in single and palette form, below. You won’t regret it.

1. Revlon ColorStay Crème Eye Shadow

This cream formula is waterproof and long-wearing up to 24 hours. Choose Cherry Blossom for a bright pink pop of color on the lids. It also comes with a little brush right on the lid.

2. Beauty Glazed The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette

This 18-shade eyeshadow palette features 10 ultra-pigmented matte hues, four reflective shades, two glitters, one pressed pearl shade and one concealer base. You can create an infinite number of looks with a mix of finishes. The base shade will make sure each of the bright ones pops against any skin tone.

3. Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette Makeup

This 12-shade eyeshadow palette includes both light and dark pink shades, as well as pops of gray and mauve. You’re able to get really creative with the contrasting hues. Each shade has a soft matte finish.