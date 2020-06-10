Here’s How to Hop on the Pink Eyeliner Trend

Everyone from Lizzo to Zendaya to Demi Lovato has tried pink eyeliner. And for good reason. The shade can be edgy or pretty depending on your vibe. Choose bright neon pink, pastel or rich mid-pink to create infinite eye looks. The trend isn’t going away anytime soon, either. It’s time to jump on board because pink eyeliner is here to stay.

Choose a glittery pink pencil liner for a new take on the cat-eye. Or go for a pastel pink for a more laid-back, subtle look. Don’t worry—these are waterproof and smudge-proof so your hard word will stay on all day and night. (If you want it to!) We’re talking up to 12 hours of wear and easily removed with an oil-based makeup remover.

Pink pops against all skin tones so it’s an easy way to update your everyday beauty routine. You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to give your makeup a major upgrade. Swipe pink eyeliner across your lash lines for a more classic look, use liquid eyeliner to create major wings or do a trendy floating line across each crease. You really can’t go wrong.

1. Wunder2 Super-Stay Liner

You can run around on the hottest day and this waterproof eyeliner won’t budge. The Glitter Pink shade is a rich mid-pink with shimmer. It’ll update any of your usual eyeshadow looks.

2. C-Easy Liquid Glitter Eyeliner

For bold, look-at-me eyes, choose this liquid liner in Hot Pink. The long-lasting formula will stay on all day. It goes on shiny and dries down to a trendy matte.

3. NYX Professional Makeup Vivid Brights Liquid Eyeliner

Pink can also be more subtle in this light pink shade in Vivid Petal. Swipe over your lids for a brightly colored wing or draw on the face for a Coachella-ready vibe. The vegan formula stays on all day.