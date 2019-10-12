11 Physicians Formula Products You Should Never Skip at the Drugstore

Scroll To See More Images

I try my best to block out the awkwardness of my teenage years (ew, prom), but there were a few highlights. Back when I was still figuring out how to apply eyeliner without poking my eye out, the best Physicians Formula products were my saving grace. The first product I became obsessed with was a discontinued bronzer. Though I sometimes went overboard and applied way too much, I loved how it felt on my skin and balanced out the foundation that clearly didn’t match my skin tone (I was still learning, people!). Soon enough, it was the only brand I used well into my freshmen year of college.

I’ve since morphed into a self-professed product junkie who doesn’t really have a makeup routine and needs to try everything that comes across her desk. But when all else fails, I know I can grab a PF product and look glowy on a dime. Unlike other drugstore makeup brands, Physicians Formula is also one of the few that feels like a skincare-makeup hybrid since its ingredients are generally clean and help with those all-too-common concerns like sun protection, dullness and dryness. Next time you’re at your local CVS or Target, don’t leave without grabbing at least one of these top-sellers.

Talc-Free Mineral Correcting Powder

This rainbow palette is a primer, corrector, and powder in one, made with mica/silica minerals to provide a smooth finish.

$14.99 at Ulta

Bronze Booster Glow-Boosting Pressed Powder

Maybe this is the bronzer I loved as a teen? Its formulation includes vitamins C and E, as well as a host of moisturizers (phospholipids, kapi kacchu) for a finish that doesn’t look cakey.

$15.99 at Ulta

Murumuru Butter Blush

This skin-loving cheek product is infused with moisturizing ingredients straight from the Amazon: Murumuru Butter, Cupuacu Butter, and Tucuma Butter.

$13.49 at Ulta

Foundation Adjusting Drops

The shade range struggle continues, so Physicians Formula created these color-adjusting drops to get your foundation a bit closer to your actual skin tone.

$12.95 at Physicians Formula

The Healthy Powder SPF 16

This buildable powder feels light as a feather and is infused with ingredients (hyaluronic acid, vitamins A, C, and E) that brighten and hydrate the skin.

$14.99 at Ulta

Argan Oil With Coconut Water Primer

Pure coconut water hydrates while argan oil conditions the skin for smoother makeup application.

$15.99 at Physicians Formula

Eye Makeup Remover Lotion

A gentle, fragrance-free solution for wiping away waterproof mascara and eyeliner.

$4.75 at Physicians Formula

The Perfect Matcha 3 in 1 Cleansing Balm

This powerful makeup remover and/or step one cleanser is infused with antioxidants (Matcha Green Tea, Bamboo Shoot, and Lotus Extract) that’ll strengthen your skin with continued use.

$7.79 at Target

Murumuru Butter Bronzer

Like the matching blush, this best-selling skin illuminator nourishes and brightens the skin with ingredients sourced from the Amazon.

$15.99 at Ulta

The Healthy Foundation SPF 20

If you want a dewy complexion that will actually stay put, this top-selling foundation offers light to medium coverage with a non-greasy satin finish.

$15.99 at Ulta

Rose All Day Moisturizer SPF 30

The brand’s entire Rose All Day range is a must-try, but if you’re skeptical, start with this SPF-infused moisturizer that is also formulated with kakadu plum, a fruit with the richest source of Vitamin C.

$16.99 at Ulta

