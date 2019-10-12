11 Physicians Formula Products You Should Never Skip at the Drugstore

Scroll To See More Images
I try my best to block out the awkwardness of my teenage years (ew, prom), but there were a few highlights. Back when I was still figuring out how to apply eyeliner without poking my eye out, the best Physicians Formula products were my saving grace. The first product I became obsessed with was a discontinued bronzer. Though I sometimes went overboard and applied way too much, I loved how it felt on my skin and balanced out the foundation that clearly didn’t match my skin tone (I was still learning, people!). Soon enough, it was the only brand I used well into my freshmen year of college.
I’ve since morphed into a self-professed product junkie who doesn’t really have a makeup routine and needs to try everything that comes across her desk. But when all else fails, I know I can grab a PF product and look glowy on a dime. Unlike other drugstore makeup brands, Physicians Formula is also one of the few that feels like a skincare-makeup hybrid since its ingredients are generally clean and help with those all-too-common concerns like sun protection, dullness and dryness. Next time you’re at your local CVS or Target, don’t leave without grabbing at least one of these top-sellers.
Talc-Free Mineral Correcting Powder
This rainbow palette is a primer, corrector, and powder in one, made with mica/silica minerals to provide a smooth finish.
$14.99 at Ulta
Bronze Booster Glow-Boosting Pressed Powder
Maybe this is the bronzer I loved as a teen? Its formulation includes vitamins C and E, as well as a host of moisturizers (phospholipids, kapi kacchu) for a finish that doesn’t look cakey.
$15.99 at Ulta
Murumuru Butter Blush
This skin-loving cheek product is infused with moisturizing ingredients straight from the Amazon: Murumuru Butter, Cupuacu Butter, and Tucuma Butter.
$13.49 at Ulta
Foundation Adjusting Drops
The shade range struggle continues, so Physicians Formula created these color-adjusting drops to get your foundation a bit closer to your actual skin tone.
$12.95 at Physicians Formula
The Healthy Powder SPF 16
This buildable powder feels light as a feather and is infused with ingredients (hyaluronic acid, vitamins A, C, and E) that brighten and hydrate the skin.
$14.99 at Ulta
Argan Oil With Coconut Water Primer
Pure coconut water hydrates while argan oil conditions the skin for smoother makeup application.
$15.99 at Physicians Formula
Eye Makeup Remover Lotion
A gentle, fragrance-free solution for wiping away waterproof mascara and eyeliner.
$4.75 at Physicians Formula
The Perfect Matcha 3 in 1 Cleansing Balm
This powerful makeup remover and/or step one cleanser is infused with antioxidants (Matcha Green Tea, Bamboo Shoot, and Lotus Extract) that’ll strengthen your skin with continued use.
$7.79 at Target
Murumuru Butter Bronzer
Like the matching blush, this best-selling skin illuminator nourishes and brightens the skin with ingredients sourced from the Amazon.
$15.99 at Ulta
The Healthy Foundation SPF 20
If you want a dewy complexion that will actually stay put, this top-selling foundation offers light to medium coverage with a non-greasy satin finish.
$15.99 at Ulta
Rose All Day Moisturizer SPF 30
The brand’s entire Rose All Day range is a must-try, but if you’re skeptical, start with this SPF-infused moisturizer that is also formulated with kakadu plum, a fruit with the richest source of Vitamin C.
$16.99 at Ulta
