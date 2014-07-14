10 Must-Try Beautifying Apps for Your Best Pictures Ever

It’s no secret that we’re all a bit obsessed with taking selfies, but let’s face it: Poor lighting, shaky hands, and a less than awesome camera can make for a less than awesome picture. The prep work that goes into getting the perfect shot can be a nightmare, especially if you’re snapping shots on a special occasion and the pressure for a good picture is high. Luckily, there are some handy apps that can help you put your best face forward with the assistance of lighting edits and brighteners. Plus, some of them even come with fun makeover features, which means plenty of playing around at a virtual makeup counter. We’re in! Below are 10 of our favorite apps for photo editing to give you the best photos ever — and some fun in the process.

VSCOcam: Tired of seeing the same Instagram filters over and over? You can color edit your photos in this app before uploading to Instagram. These have some of the best pre-set photo filters, giving photos a classic film-like quality. If Instagram exists to make your photos look good, VSCO may excel at making them look real (and, well, good, too).

Photo Wonder: This free app allows everything from adding makeup to special effects. If you are into more traditional frames and filters, there’s lots of fun options as well — and it’s as easy as swiping your thumb.

Camera+: Sometimes the secret to a great photo isn’t just cool editing features – but a photo that starts out awesome in the first place. Camera+ gives much more control than Instagram’s fixed filters ever could and is very user friendly!

Beauty camera: Sometimes iPhone users get all the fun, but there’s something for Android girls too. This app also helps you to brighten, smooth, and soften your (now) flawless selfie — no iPhone required!

Perfect365: This app uses facial detection technology to instantly create the most accurate — and the most quickly customizable — photo edits. Touch one of the pre-set makeovers for an instant makeover, or use the more than 20 individual tweaking tools to do customized edits. With blemish removal, under eye correction, teeth whitening, eye brightening, and dozens of eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, blush, lipstick, and foundation options, it’s like going to get your makeup done (but easier).

CreamCam: The concept of perfecting our complexion even in the throes of PMS (or any time, for that matter) is downright revolutionary. Check out the brightness slider to work on blotchy skin or bad lighting, and then rotate your phone to see before and after shots of your work!

SquareFX: Is there anything more frustrating than when you take a totally cute photo, and then it can’t fit in the Instagram square frame? Fit your entire photo without cutting anything off with this editing app!

Facetune: The popular and easy-to-use photo editing app for both iPhone and iPad. It lets us remove everything from blemishes to darks circles with the swipe of a finger. Take your picture au natural, and let Facetune quickly edit out any subtle discolorations for a flawless result every time. We love a helpful friend.

moreBeaute2: Selfies can be sort of intimidating. Flashback to those horrible bathroom mirror selfies. Right? It gets worse when you are doing them with dark under eye circles and random blemishes. This app allows you to have flawless skin, and even smoothes away those eye circles!

HDR FX Pro: Ever notice that sometimes our phone cameras don’t pick up colors exactly how they look in person? When it comes to selfies, that can be an issue! Bring that saturation back to your photos, and you will look just as amazing in images as you do in person.