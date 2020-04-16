15 Stunning Scents to Snag As Attention-Grabbing Mother’s Day Gifts

This year’s Mother’s Day celebration will certainly be different, but nonetheless, more heartfelt and memorable than ever. The best perfumes always make for impressive gifts because one, scent has a way of transporting us to happy memories with the ones we love most and two, they’re just nice to look at. Unless you’ve already plotted a gift set or gift card, fragrance is definitely a sure bet.

Right now, the ones I’m gravitating toward are scents that evoke everything there is to love about this time of year—fresh cut flowers, delicious fruit and the inexplicable ambiance of a clean house, to name a few. Even if you don’t gift one of these perfumes to a mom or mother figure, maybe this is a sign you should treat yourself, just because. Keep scrolling and prepare to be mesmerized by some of the best perfumes of 2020 so far.

Dior J’adore Eau Lumière Eau de Toilette Rollerpearl

This is the fanciest (and prettiest) rollerball fragrance I’ve ever seen. Described as a “custom made flower,” the travel-friendly bottle houses the classic J’adore floral scent.

Oscar de la Renta Bella Essence Eau de Parfum

Not a fan of strictly floral scents? This newbie inspired by the “Oscar de la Renta” woman counteracts floral notes with warm vanilla and musk.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum Limited Edition Fantastic Pink Collector

The Good Girl scent has been around for years, yet the brand always keeps us coming back for more with fun updated versions, like this glittery pink bottle.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Love Is Love Pour Femme Eau de Parfum

Raspberry gelato notes have been added to this scent’s iconic Granny Smith apple and Italian lemon notes for a new twist on the cult classic.

Calvin Klein Euphoria Blush Eau de Parfum

At first glance, you’d assume this fragrance is floral, which it sort of is, but let it linger on your skin a while longer and you’ll smell hints of chocolate and patchouli too.

Burberry Her Intense Eau de Parfum

This bold version of the London-inspired original is supercharged with blackberry, jasmine and benzoin notes.

Gucci Guilty Love Pour Femme

Spread the love with this truly unique scent, a mash-up of floral, fruit and musk notes which come together to create a powdery fragrance with punch.

Heretic Florgasm Eau de Parfum

Totally not surprised to find leather notes included in this naughtily-named, plant-derived fragrance.

Hope Sport Eau de Parfum

An invigorating citrus scent with 100 percent of its retail price going directly to depression research.

Jo Malone London Gardenia & Oud Absolu

The brand’s new Absolu collection includes three new fragrances, including this floral scent.

KKW Beauty KKW X KRIS

A woody, white floral fragrance inspired by Kris Jenner, the latest muse for KKW Beauty.

Maison Margiela Springtime in a Park

Relive your last outdoor romp whenever you take a whiff of this sweet floral fragrance.

philosophy pure grace summer moments

The newest twist on the brand’s classic pure grace fragrance is updated with refreshing fig, frozen lemon, and sage notes that will remind you of a day at the beach.

Tom Ford Rose Prick Eau de Parfum

A rose by any other name would be the newest fragrance from Mr. Ford–a warm and sensual floral scent with Bulgarian Rose, Indonesian Patchouli, and Tolu Balsam notes.

YSL Y Eau Fraiche

This 2020 interpretation of the signature Y fragrance is a lemony scent that “radiates coolness.”

