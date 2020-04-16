StyleCaster
15 Stunning Scents to Snag As Attention-Grabbing Mother's Day Gifts

15 Stunning Scents to Snag As Attention-Grabbing Mother's Day Gifts

Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

This year’s Mother’s Day celebration will certainly be different, but nonetheless, more heartfelt and memorable than ever. The best perfumes always make for impressive gifts because one, scent has a way of transporting us to happy memories with the ones we love most and two, they’re just nice to look at. Unless you’ve already plotted a gift set or gift card, fragrance is definitely a sure bet.

Right now, the ones I’m gravitating toward are scents that evoke everything there is to love about this time of year—fresh cut flowers, delicious fruit and the inexplicable ambiance of a clean house, to name a few. Even if you don’t gift one of these perfumes to a mom or mother figure, maybe this is a sign you should treat yourself, just because. Keep scrolling and prepare to be mesmerized by some of the best perfumes of 2020 so far.

Dior J'adore Eau Lumière Eau de Toilette Rollerpearl

Dior.

This is the fanciest (and prettiest) rollerball fragrance I’ve ever seen. Described as a “custom made flower,” the travel-friendly bottle houses the classic J’adore floral scent.

Dior J'adore Eau Lumière Eau de… $48
Oscar de la Renta Bella Essence Eau de Parfum

Oscar de la Renta.

Not a fan of strictly floral scents? This newbie inspired by the “Oscar de la Renta” woman counteracts floral notes with warm vanilla and musk.

Oscar de la Renta Bella Essence Eau de… $98
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum Limited Edition Fantastic Pink Collector

Carolina Herrera.

The Good Girl scent has been around for years, yet the brand always keeps us coming back for more with fun updated versions, like this glittery pink bottle.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de… $124
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Love Is Love Pour Femme Eau de Parfum

Dolce & Gabbana.

Raspberry gelato notes have been added to this scent’s iconic Granny Smith apple and Italian lemon notes for a new twist on the cult classic.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Love Is Love… $80
Calvin Klein Euphoria Blush Eau de Parfum

Calvin Klein.

At first glance, you’d assume this fragrance is floral, which it sort of is, but let it linger on your skin a while longer and you’ll smell hints of chocolate and patchouli too.

Calvin Klein Euphoria Blush Eau de… $99
Burberry Her Intense Eau de Parfum

Burberry.

This bold version of the London-inspired original is supercharged with blackberry, jasmine and benzoin notes.

Burberry Her Intense Eau de Parfum $136
Gucci Guilty Love

Gucci.

Spread the love with this truly unique scent, a mash-up of floral, fruit and musk notes which come together to create a powdery fragrance with punch.

Gucci Guilty Love Pour Femme $96
Heretic Florgasm

Heretic.

Totally not surprised to find leather notes included in this naughtily-named, plant-derived fragrance.

Heretic Florgasm Eau de Parfum $65
Hope Sport Fragrance

Hope Fragrances.

An invigorating citrus scent with 100 percent of its retail price going directly to depression research.

Hope Sport Eau de Parfum $150
Jo Malone London

Jo Malone London.

The brand’s new Absolu collection includes three new fragrances, including this floral scent.

Jo Malone London Gardenia & Oud… $290
KKW Beauty Kim x Kris

KKW Beauty.

A woody, white floral fragrance inspired by Kris Jenner, the latest muse for KKW Beauty.

KKW Beauty KIM X KRIS $40
Maison Margiela Springtime in the Park

Maison Margiela.

Relive your last outdoor romp whenever you take a whiff of this sweet floral fragrance.

Maison Margiela Springtime in a Park $130
Philosophy Pure Grace Summer Moments

philosophy.

The newest twist on the brand’s classic pure grace fragrance is updated with refreshing fig, frozen lemon, and sage notes that will remind you of a day at the beach.

philosophy pure grace summer moments $50
Tom Ford Rose Prick

Tom Ford.

A rose by any other name would be the newest fragrance from Mr. Ford–a warm and sensual floral scent with Bulgarian Rose, Indonesian Patchouli, and Tolu Balsam notes.

Tom Ford Rose Prick Eau de Parfum $335
YSL Y Eau Fraiche

YSL.

This 2020 interpretation of the signature Y fragrance is a lemony scent that “radiates coolness.”

YSL Y Eau Fraiche $77
