I Have My Mom to Thank for This Expensive Beauty Addiction

I Have My Mom to Thank for This Expensive Beauty Addiction

Photo: Shutterstock. Design: Candace Napier/STYLECASTER.

Growing up in a single parent household, beauty advice wasn’t something my sisters and I got at a measured, consistent pace. Instead, it was either on-the-fly or in observation; especially when it came to discovering the best perfumes. In fact, it’s probably the one thing I’ve adopted from my mother’s otherwise no-frills regimen.

Mornings in our house consisted of my mother catering to us as opposed to the other way around. We’d stand in line, waiting to have our hair pulled back into the same ponytail and matching bang, along with matching outfits, always clean shoes and money for lunch. Once we were all set, she’d barely have enough time to make herself presentable, except for a spritz of perfume before running out the door. It was a non-negotiable and a reminder that all of us deserve a little luxury in our lives. Plus, smelling good is never a bad thing.

My only caveat with having such a simple, yet effective beauty addiction is that it has never been good for my bank account. So much so, that I’ve had to let up on the pretty, expensive bottles I love so much (like the classic Chanel No. 5) and rotate more affordable (but just as fragrant) options in. Here’s what I’m currently wearing on any given day:

best perfume 2019 all saints incense city I Have My Mom to Thank for This Expensive Beauty Addiction

All Saints.

ALLSAINTS Incense City

$79 at ALLSAINTS

best perfume 2019 bath body works stress relief I Have My Mom to Thank for This Expensive Beauty Addiction

Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works Stress Relief All-Over Mist

$13.50 at Bath & Body Works

best perfume 2019 commodity bois I Have My Mom to Thank for This Expensive Beauty Addiction

Commodity.

Commodity Bois

$105 at Sephora

best perfume 2019 memo paris irish leather I Have My Mom to Thank for This Expensive Beauty Addiction

MEMO Paris.

MEMO Paris Irish Leather

$295 at Nieman Marcus

best perfume 2019 miu miu twist I Have My Mom to Thank for This Expensive Beauty Addiction

Miu Miu.

Miu Miu Twist

$71-$125 at Sephora

best perfume 2019 sol de janeiro brazilian crush I Have My Mom to Thank for This Expensive Beauty Addiction

Sol de Janeiro.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Fragrance Mist

$32 at Sol de Janeiro

best perfumes 2019 rahua palo santo I Have My Mom to Thank for This Expensive Beauty Addiction

Rahua.

Rahua Palo Santo Oil Perfume

$32 at Rahua

