The Most Giftable Perfume Sets That Help You Find Your Signature Scent

The simple act of getting dressed in the morning isn’t complete without one final and very important step: a simple spray (or sometimes two) of my favorite perfume. I savor the moment and even use it to meditate. It’s a moment of calm before I walk to my kitchen and make a mug of coffee, before I truly have to begin my day. It’s a simple luxury that helps me find my center.

Fragrance, after all, is deeply personal. For most, scent has the power to summon memories — that’s why some brides opt for a special perfume, separate from their daily signature, for their wedding day. But fragrance can also help transform you into who you want to be. And that’s exactly what these perfume sets offer.

The beauty of a perfume set is that it allows you to either try on multiple versions of yourself or fully immerse yourself in one identity through eau de toilettes, body washes and body lotions. Because some days you’re a delicate flower and others you’re warm and sultry with a spicy spirit. Some days you want to flirt with a new persona via a single spritz and other days you want it to full-on envelope you. The best part is, the decision is entirely yours, and there’s no better way to experiment than with one of our favorite perfume sets below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Michael Kors Collection 3 Piece Women's Set

Among American designers, Michael Kors is the reigning king of glam and sexy ready-to-wear fashion, and his iconic fragrance collection is no departure. This luxe gift set features three travel-size splash bottles of some of Kors’s most popular fragrances to date: Michael Kors Wanderlust, Michael Kors Sexy Amber and Michael Kors Signature. This suite of eau de parfums is elegantly packaged in a gold gift box that sets the glamorous tone for the perfumes inside.

2. White Diamonds by Elizabeth Taylor for Women

With its release in 1991, Elizabeth Taylor’s White Diamonds became an instant classic. The ad alone is iconic and full of intrigue: it features Liz interrupting a high-stakes game of poker in a knockout white gown and — fittingly — bedecked in white diamond jewelry. This four-piece fragrance set includes a full-size 3.3-ounce eau de toilette spray, as well as fragranced body lotion, body wash and a 10-milliliter travel-sized eau de toilette spray.

3. Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh

Marc Jacobs signature Daisy fragrance has many iterations, but Daisy Eau So Fresh might just be our favorite. It celebrates the youthful spirit of the OG with whimsical charm. This take on his classic perfume has a sunny and vibrant personality all its own — top notes of raspberry and grapefruit brighten the signature floral bouquet while more sensuous bottom notes of plum and cedarwood add warmth and depth. This two-piece set includes a full-size, 4.2-ounce eau de toilette spray and a 2.5-ounce body lotion.