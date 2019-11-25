If Self-Care Had a Smell, It Would Be These Perfume Oils

Scroll To See More Images

I’ll be the first to say that self-care is an incredibly nuanced topic. It isn’t exclusive to spa days and bubble baths. For most of us, it starts with giving our thought life and relationships some much-needed maintenance and TLC; a process that isn’t always the most relaxing or pleasant. At the same time, “true” self-care doesn’t necessarily exclude activities that focus on the outward. Long story short—it’s not a one size fits all thing. For instance, if you’re anything like me and can’t walk out the door without a signature scent, the best perfume oils can karate chop seasonal depression like a boss, even if it’s just for a few moments.

If scents aren’t your type of mood-shifter, perfume oil is also a gentle alternative for sensitive skin that freaks out under fragrances traditionally preserved with alcohol and other potential irritants. More often than not, perfume oils are also blended with carrier oils that happen to be ultra-nourishing to the skin; a double whammy in winter weather that full-on assaults our skin. Ahead, 10 standouts for every budget and scent preference, from sultry musks to light florals.

This alcohol-free scent is the perfume equivalent of an “icy cold, dry vanilla martini spiked with absolute jasmine and a twist of grapefruit.”

I’ve been obsessed with By Rosie Jane’s signature smell for years and love that it’s available as both an eau de parfum and perfume oil. The fruity-floral scent is a unique blend of pear, jasmine and fresh-cut grass.

The best thing about C.O. Bigelow’s affordable perfume oils are that most are single scents you can try in different combos to land on a signature scent.

The entire Nirvana range is an oldie, but goodie in my fragrance arsenal, including this subtle scent enriched with peony, musk and muguet notes transferred to the skin by way of nourishing evening primrose and safflower oils.

If you’re looking for something that smells as good as a winter night in feels, this totally underrated perfume oil harnesses the mesmerizing scent of sandalwood, cinnamon, sweet almond oil and more.

Gardenia is one of my favorite floral scents, so I’m completely cool with co-signing this sensitive skin-friendly oil that blends into the pulse points by way of equally tantalizing essential oils.

This French label is probably Sephora’s most popular clean beauty fragrance, thanks to its beautiful minimalist packaging and standout smells.

Pining for a vacation that’s still a couple months away? Take a whiff of this Tahiti-inspired perfume oil and at least transport your mind there for a few moments.

Each of these chakra-inspired scents is blended with sunflower oil, vitamin E and their corresponding fragrance notes to absorb into the skin without causing irritation.

The hair and body care brand extracted oil from the Amazonian “holy wood” and combined it with gardenia flower essence to create this aromatherapy rollerball.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.